Jay Wells: Where Is the Ex-Hockey Player Now? Did He Date Jeanie Buss?

HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty‘ is a sports drama series that chronicles the incredible rise of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team during the 1980s under owner Jerry Buss. Given the show’s focus on basketball, sports fans may be surprised by the appearance of a fictionalized version of former hockey star Jay Wells in the second season finale. The episode also alludes to a romantic relationship between Wells and Jerry Buss’ daughter, Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson). If you are wondering where Jay Wells is now and whether he actually dated Jeanie Buss, here is everything you need to know!

Where Is Jay Wells Now?

Born on May 18, 1959, Gordon Jay Wells is a former professional ice hockey player from Ontario, Canada. Wells started his hockey career playing for Preston Raiders of the Mid-Western Junior Hockey League (MWJHL) in the 1975-76 season. He moved to the Kingston Canadians in the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League (now known as the Ontario Hockey League). He represented the Kingston Canadians for three seasons between 1976 and 1979. Wells became known for his strong defensive performances, which led to the Los Angeles Kings drafting him in the first round of the 1979 NHL Entry Draft.

Wells briefly played for the Binghamton Dusters in the American Hockey League before making his NHL debut with the Kings. Wells enjoyed moderate success with the LA Kings during his 9 season stay with the NHL side. During this time, the Kings qualified for the playoffs five times but never won the league title. At the start of the 1988–89 season, Wells was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he spent two seasons. In the later stages of his career, Wells played for teams such as the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup (NHL playoffs title) in the 1993-94 season with the New York Rangers.

After an eighteen-year career, he retired from professional hockey at the end of the 1996–97 NHL season. Wells gained the name “The Hammer” for his tough and rugged playing style. Since retirement, Wells has ventured into coaching. He was appointed the coach of the now-defunct Brantford Golden Eagles in 2007. Wells was an assistant coach at Manitoba Moose from 2008 to 2012. Wells served as an assistant coach for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011 to 2014. He joined Saginaw Spirit in 2014 as an assistant coach but left in 2016. Wells reportedly resides in Boston, Ontario, where he owns a sawmill business. He also continues his association with hockey through coaching and playing in charity games.

Did Jay Wells Date Jeanie Buss?

In the second season finale of ‘Winning Time,’ Jeanie Buss reveals she is dating Jay Wells in a conversation with Claire Rothman. According to the episode, Jeanie Buss and Jay Well were dating sometime around 1984. Buss’ father, Jerry Buss, owned the Los Angeles Kings hockey team for which Wells played between 1979 and 1989. In reality, Buss and Wells did briefly date each other. Buss had a previous relationship with former tennis player John McEnroe before she dated Wells. However, it seems like Buss and Wells’ relationship did not last, and they broke up.

Tonight @LAKings open vs. @mnwild at @STAPLESCenter Love the new #RetroReverse jersey by @adidashockey My favorite Kings? The Great One #99 Luc Robitaille #20 Add Jay Wells #24 Troy Crowder #55 (I like tough guys!) – Also want to see to the newest King Quinton Byfield #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/39ewaxyUoB — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) January 14, 2021

Eventually, Buss dated and married former volleyball player Steve Timmons, but the couple separated in 1993. Buss then dated former LA Lakers head coach Phil Jackson from 1999 to 2016. The couple was engaged but never married. Buss is currently married to comedian Jay Mohr. Wells has kept his personal life private for most of his hockey career. However, Wells is married to Colleen Wells, and the couple has three daughters. Buss and Wells haven’t publically spoken about their brief relationship during the 1980s. However, they are likely on good terms, as Buss named Wells among one of her all-time favorite LA Kings players in a 2021 tweet.

