Jaya “Ana” Golyakova: What Happened to the Survivor?

In November 2017, when Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail were arrested in connection with Sydney Loofe’s disappearance, investigators uncovered their links to other women as well. One of them was Anastasia “Ana” Golyakova, who also goes by the name Jaya. She shared that she had only recently graduated from high school when she met the pair through a dating app. In her subsequent account to the police, she claimed that the two had spoken about alleged witchcraft and superstitious practices. Hulu’s ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ features an interview with Golyakova, in which she recounts her time with Boswell and Trail and reflects on how she views the experience today.

Jaya “Ana” Golyakova Was Linked to Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail Through a Receipt

Anastasia “Ana” Golyakova shared that she was born in Russia and found the transition to life in the US quite overwhelming. As a 12-year-old who did not speak the language, she initially struggled to find her footing in a new environment. She eventually settled in, and when she turned 18, decided to join a dating app to meet new people. In June 2017, while she was in Lincoln,Nebraska, she matched with a woman using the name Jenna, who later turned out to be Bailey Boswell. Ana said the two were texting each other when Bailey began telling her about “sugar daddy” relationships and offered to introduce her to a man named Aubrey Trail.

Ana said that it was not long before Bailey and Aubrey allegedly began talking to her about witchcraft and other pagan practices. She added that Aubrey claimed to be a “powerful” man, while Bailey allegedly described herself as a witch. In the documentary, Ana shared that she does not look back on that period of her life fondly, recalling that she sometimes felt uncomfortable with the situation. She discussed her sexual relationship with the pair and reflected on how vulnerable she had been at the time. Ana also spoke about an alleged scheme they had devised together to steal from antique stores by giving them bad checks.

According to Ana, after some time, Bailey and Aubrey began trying to bring more people into their group. She described how Bailey would wear different outfits, post pictures of herself on social media, and attempt to attract others to join them. Ana also explained in the documentary that Aubrey had allegedly promised to fund her college education and support her other aspirations in exchange for her time. In November 2017, when Sydney Loofe was reported missing, investigators found Ana’s name on a receipt connected to an antique store contract. The police eventually located her and brought her in for an interview. Initially, Ana said she knew nothing about the missing woman and believed that Bailey and Aubrey would not harm her. She eventually opened up to investigators about her experiences with the pair and shared details about their relationship and the activities she had been involved in.

Jaya “Ana” Golyakova Recounted Experiencing PTSD After Her Association With the Criminals

Ashley Hills, another woman associated with Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, testified in court that the pair had allegedly discussed plans to kill Ana Golyakova as well. Ana herself took the stand in 2019 and 2020, recounting her experiences with the couple. During her testimony, she said they had allegedly told her that a video depicting someone being tortured and killed could earn them “one million dollars.” She also testified that they had allegedly told her she would have to murder someone to gain witch powers. She said that as she grew increasingly concerned about their intentions, she began to fear what they might do.

She eventually went so far as to warn another woman who had met the pair. On the show, Ana shared that she continues to suffer from severe PTSD stemming from the experience and does not want to be associated with the case in any way. She explained that referring to the events in the third person helped her create some distance from what she had been through. Given the attention the case brought into her life, she has otherwise maintained a low profile and goes by the name of Jaya. Ana acknowledged that healing from the experience would take time and that she needed to move forward at her own pace.

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