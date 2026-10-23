Sydney Loofe Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Sydney Irene Loofe was known for her cheerful personality and determination to build a promising future for herself. However, her journey came to a sudden halt in November 2017 when the 24-year-old suddenly went missing from Lincoln, Nebraska. Hulu’s ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ sheds light on the trail of evidence that helped investigators to find Sydney’s remains nearly three weeks later. The documentary also features interviews with her loved ones and the officials who helped in tracking down the killers.

Sydney Loofe Dedicated Her Life to Her Faith, Family, and Career

On August 21, 1993, George and Susie Loofe welcomed their daughter, Sydney Irene Loofe, into their lives. She was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska, but spent her early years in Arcadia until she turned 7. The family relocated to Neligh, Nebraska, where she grew up alongside her older brother, Levi Loofe, and younger sister, MacKenzie Loofe. Sydney was described as someone with an outgoing personality, which helped her make several friends. According to her friends, she eventually realized that she liked women. Sydney began attending Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in the second grade and continued attending until she graduated in May 2011.

While studying in school, Sydney actively participated in golf and basketball. She was also a woman of faith and let her belief guide her through life’s challenges. Beyond that, she loved spending time outdoors, indulging in activities like fishing. Her love for animals also led her to give a home to her kitten, Mimzy. Seeking a fresh start, Sydney later moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she began working as a Morning Stocker at a local Menards home improvement store. Her dedication gradually helped her be promoted to Cashier.

Sydney’s Remains Were Found Almost Three Weeks After She Went Missing

Sydney’s life took an unexpected turn on November 16, 2017, when she didn’t arrive at her morning work shift. When her family and friends were unable to contact her, Susie reported her missing. Upon checking Sydney’s home in Lincoln, officials found her car parked in the driveway while her purse and cat were inside the house. However, they were unable to find any trace of her or her wallet, cellphone, or keys. Digital forensic experts found that her cellphone’s last known location was in Wilber.

A breakthrough came on December 4, 2017, when a digital trail led officials to rural Clay Center, Nebraska. In that area, an extensive search helped detectives discover the dismembered remains of Sydney in multiple plastic garbage bags at several locations nearby. They also uncovered some of her clothing items, phone, and plastic tarps. Reports state that forensic experts noted that her remains were dismembered into 14 segments after her death, several of which have not been found. The autopsy determined that Sydney’s cause of death was homicidal violence by strangulation.

Officials Found New Leads Through a Tinder Match and Digital Trail

When authorities initially informed Sydney’s loved ones that her last known location was in Wilber, they were informed that she had no connection to that place. Things changed when one of her friends told officials that just three days before the 24-year-old went missing, she had told the friend about having met a woman using the name Audrey on Tinder. According to official reports, Sydney went on her first date with Audrey on November 14, and they had decided to meet for a second date on November 15. Further records suggest Sydney’s friend created a Tinder profile, matched with Audrey, then took her number and passed it on to the detectives.

Digital forensic experts traced the number to a hotel in Lincoln, where Audrey and an older man were captured on CCTV. According to court records, investigators discovered that Audrey’s real name was Bailey Marie Boswell. They also learned that the man seen with her was Aubrey C. Trail. Eventually, they tracked Aubrey and Bailey to a basement home in Wilber. When officials spoke with the landlord of that house, they learned that a day after Sydney went missing, the landlord’s wife had noticed a strong smell of bleach, as per police records.

Additionally, detectives noticed cleaning marks on the walls, but no DNA was recovered there. As per the documentary, they found a picture of a woman named Jaya “Ana” Golyakova in the home’s basement. When she was questioned, she informed them that Aubrey and Bailey were recruiting women through Tinder to form a “witch coven.” Additionally, officials tracked down two other women, Ashley Hills and Katie Brandle, who had also previously dated Bailey. As per official records, during their questioning, they alleged that Aubrey and Bailey had told them about killing another person to become a “witch” and join the “coven.”

The Killers Were Initially Taken Into Custody on Unrelated Charges

In late November 2017, Aubrey and Bailey went live on social media, claiming that they had no involvement in the disappearance of Sydney. By tracking the IP address, officials ultimately arrested both of them on November 30 on unrelated federal fraud charges. During his interrogation, Aubrey claimed he knew the 24-year-old long before she matched with Bailey on Tinder. As the investigation continued, they found CCTV footage from November 15, showing Bailey waiting in the parking lot at Menards, where Sydney worked. It also showed Aubrey entering the store and passing by the 24-year-old, but she didn’t recognize him, contradicting his statements.

Reports state that Bailey and Aubrey then went to a Home Depot, where they purchased items like a utility knife, tin snips, and a hacksaw. According to detectives on the show, experts determined that the saw they bought on November 15 matched the type of cuts on Sydney’s remains. Digital forensic experts then analyzed Aubrey and Bailey’s phone records, which led them to the 24-year-old’s remains. Eventually, both suspects were charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains. By March 2019, they faced the additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The jury trial of Aubrey began in June 2019, during which he pleaded no contest to the improper-disposal charge at the start of the proceedings. On the other hand, the jury considered the murder and conspiracy charges. He was later convicted of the other two charges against him. In June 2021, he was sentenced to death for the murder. Moreover, Aubrey received a 50-year prison term for conspiracy and a 2-year term for improper disposal. Bailey’s jury trial commenced in September 2020, and the jury convicted her of all charges. On November 8, 2021, she was sentenced to life in prison for murder. She further received two consecutive sentences of 50 years for conspiracy and 2 years for improper disposal.

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