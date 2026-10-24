Where is Sydney Loofe’s Family Now?

The morning of November 16, 2017, began like any other for the family of 24-year-old Sydney Irene Loofe. However, their lives came crashing down on that fateful day when they realized that she had gone missing. Tragedy struck in December 2017 when her dismembered remains were discovered in Clay Center, Nebraska. Hulu’s ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ delves deeper into the investigation of the case and how officials arrested the killers, Aubrey Clifton Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Marie Boswell. Additionally, it features detailed interviews with Sydney’s loved ones, including her siblings, Levi and MacKenzie Loofe.

George Loofe Sadly Passed Away in Nebraska at the Age of 64

On September 3, 1959, George William Loofe Jr. arrived as a blessing in the lives of George Sr. and Irene Loofe. He grew up in a tight-knit household in Pender, Nebraska. He maintained an unbreakable bond with his siblings, Dan, Gene, Mike, and Elizabeth Loofe, Patty Roberts, and Al Fuller. From a young age, George had a fearless, adventurous spirit and a knack for leadership. After graduating from Walthill High School in 1977, he moved to Seattle, Washington, where he entered the workforce as a construction worker. Just a year later, George returned to Nebraska and enrolled at Wayne State College to pursue a degree in Physical Education.

After completing the degree, George earned a Master’s Degree in School Administration at the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1991. Following that, he joined IBP in Kansas and served there for three years. He eventually moved to Herndon, where he became a Coach and Teacher and continued excelling in those roles for three more years. George once again returned to Nebraska, taking on several roles, including P.E. Teacher, K-12 Principal, Head Coach of Boys’ Basketball, Football, and Track, and Driver’s Education Instructor. While George was at Wayne State College, he met his soulmate, Susie Loofe. As their bond grew deeper, they finally tied the knot at a beautiful church on June 25, 1983.

Over the following years, George and Susie welcomed their children, Sydney, Levi, and MacKenzie Loofe. By 2000, the family had relocated to Neligh, where George served as 7-12 principal and coached football for four years. In 2018, he stepped back from his professional life by retiring. Yet in 2020, he stepped into the position of Interim Principal at Boone Central. George moved on from that role the following year. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to music, and going on fishing trips. His life was further lit up with joy when his grandson, Garrison Loofe, was born. Unfortunately, George passed away at the age of 64 on April 2, 2024, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Susie Loofe Considers Her Children and Grandson as Her Source of Strength

After the disappearance of her daughter, Sydney, Susie Loofe and her family focused on searching for their loved one. However, they were left completely devastated when the 24-year-old’s partially dismembered remains were found on December 4, 2017. To honor Sydney’s legacy, the family established the Sydney Loofe Memorial Scholarship through the Set Me Free Project. Students attending Nebraska High Schools who aspire to pursue degrees in cybersecurity, human trafficking, or online safety can apply for the scholarship.

Before the tragedy rocked Susie’s world, she was devoted to building a unique career path. After graduating from high school, she completed her higher education at Wayne State College. She began her professional trajectory at the Neligh-Oakdale Schools. In 2023, she finally decided to take a break from her career and retire. However, Susie continues to actively participate in fundraisers and often shares if the Grace Lutheran Church Daycare in Neligh needs any employees.

In her personal life, Susie’s world revolves around her husband, George, and their children, Levi and MacKenzie. Whenever she got the opportunity, she went on memorable trips to Mexico and on long drives with George. However, she experienced a massive heartbreak when he died in April 2024. Fortunately, she now finds the strength to move forward in the company of her children and grandson, Garrison. In her leisure time, Susie admires the beauty of nature and enjoys spending time at the beach. Amid everything, she continues to hold the memories of George and Sydney close to her heart.

Levi Loofe is Thriving as a BMIT Teacher While Remaining Close to His Family

Levi Loofe began his academic journey by graduating from Neligh-Oakdale High School in 2009. By the following year, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences and BMIT Education. He ultimately earned the degree in December 2013. Levi’s career began in August of the following year, when he became a BMIT Teacher at Valentine Community Schools, and he continued serving there until August 2019. He then joined York Public Schools in the same position.

In 2019, Levi also began pursuing a Master of Arts in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and completed it in May 2022. Eventually, he earned an MSE in Leadership in Learning Design and Technology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in May 2026 and left his role at York Public Schools that same month. After honing his academic and professional skills, he became a BMIT Teacher at Wahoo High School in August and has continued to excel in that role ever since.

Levi had always been protective of his two sisters, Sydney and MacKenzie, as the eldest child. However, he was left heartbroken when Sydney was brutally killed in Lincoln, Nebraska. He gradually found solace when he crossed paths with the love of his life, Megan Loofe. As their connection blossomed over time, they tied the knot on February 22, 2022, surrounded by their loved ones. Currently residing in Wahoo, Nebraska, Levi enjoys his free time at the golf course, relaxing at the beach with Megan, and spending quality time with Susie and MacKenzie.

MacKenzie Loofe is Likely Leading a Quiet Life With Her Loved Ones

Although MacKenzie Loofe was the youngest among her siblings, she had always been close to her sister, Sydney. MacKenzie still remembers the day her father informed her that her older sister had passed away. Following that, she dedicated herself to seeking justice for her sister. MacKenzie was also the one who provided Sydney’s friend with a screenshot of Bailey Marie Boswell’s Tinder Profile using the alias “Audrey.” That screenshot ultimately led the authorities to Bailey and her boyfriend, Aubrey Clifton Trail.

After Bailey and Aubrey were convicted and sentenced, MacKenzie devoted herself to honoring her sister’s memory by helping to organize a golf tournament named the Sydney Loofe Open. Beyond that, MacKenzie maintains a very close bond with Susie and Levi, who serve as a constant source of comfort in her life. As of writing, MacKenzie appears to be leading a quiet life. This is further reflected in her decision to keep further details about her professional life out of the limelight.

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