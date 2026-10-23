Katie Brandle: Where is the Survivor Now?

In November 2017, when the police were on the lookout for Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail in Wilber, Nebraska, they found a pill bottle bearing the name Katie Brandle. They followed her trail and discovered that she had met the pair through a dating app and had gone on a trip with them, as her mother had told them. They were finally able to locate Katie, and although she was initially apprehensive about disclosing the details, she eventually provided important information that helped solve the case. Hulu’s ‘Swipe Right on the Devil’ features an interview with her in which she recounts this period of her life and how it impacted her.

Katie Brandle Was Going Through a Breakup When She Met Bailey Boswell

Kaitlyn “Katie” Brandle shared that growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, as a part of the queer community was not the easiest experience. She was still a teenager when she met a girl with whom she really connected and eventually got engaged. What followed was heartbreak, which Katie said she found very difficult to grapple with. She eventually joined Tinder, and on October 31, 2017, she met someone named Kelsey with whom she immediately connected. Katie said it took her less than half an hour to start feeling loved and cared for. However, the woman she had met was using an alias and was, in reality, Bailey Boswell.

Katie said that Boswell suggested a dominant-submissive relationship between them, and she was curious to try things out. On November 1, 2017, Katie met her at the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, where she was also introduced to Aubrey Trail. Katie said she had not expected an almost 50-year-old man to be part of the equation, but she enjoyed the dynamic. The three of them then went to stay at Bailey and Aubrey’s house in Wilber, Nebraska. In the documentary, Katie mentioned that she was allegedly told to follow certain rules, such as calling them “mommy” and “daddy” and remaining naked inside the apartment at all times. She also said that she was not as interested in Aubrey but felt that she loved Bailey and decided to stay with her.

After spending some time with them, Katie said she was dropped back at her house on November 14. She recalled that Bailey did not interact with her much during this period and rarely replied to her texts. She only later found out that the pair had met Sydney Loofe during that time. On November 16, Katie said Bailey and Aubrey came to pick her up and gave her some money to deposit into her bank account. The three then went to the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, where Katie checked them in using her credit card. Katie later testified that Bailey told her she allegedly had a stalker and added that they had discussed plans to kill the supposed stalker.

Katie Brandle Returned After Her Mother Told Her That Her Father Was Sick

Katie Brandle said that over time she became convinced she would be involved in the alleged crime. She added that she was allegedly told that a video of the incident would be uploaded to the internet to make money for all of them. According to her testimony, Katie was told that Bailey and Aubrey had gone on a date with a woman named Sydney Loofe, who had since been reported missing. Katie said this was when she realized that the two were on the run. Around the same time, she received a call from her mother, who asked where she was and inquired about Bailey and Aubrey’s whereabouts. Katie was initially hesitant to leave, but when her mother told her that her father was sick, she informed the other two that she needed to return home.

Katie said Bailey and Aubrey tried to convince her that the police were trying to get her back to catch them. She maintained that she knew nothing about any crime until she returned home. When she was called to the police station, detectives told her about the missing woman and the distress her family was going through. Katie then told them that Bailey and Aubrey had allegedly asked her about torturing and killing another person, although they had not specifically mentioned Loofe. She also said that Aubrey claimed to possess supernatural powers and that he and Bailey were allegedly trying to form a coven of witches.

Katie Brandle is Thriving as a Kawaii Artist Today

Katie Brandle became an important witness for the prosecution in the cases against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, testifying at both trials in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Her testimony, alongside that of other witnesses, helped establish the case against the pair, ultimately contributing to Boswell’s murder conviction. Although Brandle found herself connected to a case that drew widespread attention, her life has continued to evolve in the years since, with art, love, and personal happiness becoming important parts of her story. Still based in Omaha, Nebraska, Brandle has pursued her creative interests as a kawaii artist and creator at Northstar Studios. Her work includes Pokémon-inspired artwork and other creations that reflect her artistic side.

Through her creative pursuits, Katie has continued to build an identity for herself by sharing her work with others. She has also found the kind of love and companionship she had long imagined. On October 4, 2024, she married Natasha Davis and now goes by the name Katie Brandle-Davis. The marriage marked a meaningful new chapter in her life, one centered on love and the future she is building with her partner. The couple also share their lives with an adorable dog named Usage, who brings another source of joy to their home. Today, her story extends beyond the events that first brought her to public attention, encompassing her creativity and the happiness she has found along the way.

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