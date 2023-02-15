Jayden Parkinson Murder: Where is Ben Blakeley Now?

When Jayden Parkinson went missing from Oxford in December 2013, authorities and her loved ones did everything possible for her safe return. However, the case took a tragic turn when Jayden’s deceased body was found buried in a gravesite in Didcot, Oxfordshire. Netflix’s ‘My Lover My Killer’ chronicles Jayden’s shocking murder and follows the investigation that got to the bottom of the matter. Let’s study the case in detail and find out where the perpetrator is at present, shall we?

How Did Jayden Parkinson Die?

Jayden Parkinson was just 17 years old and was living in a hostel for troubled teens in Oxford, England, at the time of her death. While Jayden was described as a kindhearted and caring individual, who loved making new friends and was pretty protective of her loved ones, her acquaintances mentioned that her mental well-being was severely affected in the days leading up to her murder. Moreover, shortly before the tragic incident, Jayden had a fallout with her mother, which forced the teenager to find shelter in the hostel. Yet, neither her family nor her friends knew about the tragic crime that was about to claim Jayden’s life.

On December 3, 2013, at around 3:30 pm, Jayden stepped out of her hostel after informing friends that she was going to meet someone. CCTV cameras then spotted the 17-year-old in the company of another male at Oxford train station shortly after. However, while the pair arrived at Didcot train station together, Jayden went missing soon after, and the male was seen returning alone.

Once Jayden Parkinson was reported missing by her family, police officers prioritized the investigation and left no stone unturned in their search. They even used all available facilities and tried to use CCTV footage to trace the teen’s last known whereabouts. On top of that, the police even interviewed several of Jayden’s acquaintances, but with no news about the missing girl for days, her loved ones began fearing the worst. Eventually, this fear was confirmed when the police recovered Jayden’s body from a burial site in Didcot, Oxfordshire. Surprisingly, her body was buried in a grave that was already occupied, and an autopsy mentioned that the teenager was strangled to death. Besides, even though her friends stated that Jayden had talked about being pregnant in the days leading up to the tragedy, her pregnancy was never confirmed by medical examiners.

Who Killed Jayden Parkinson?

Although there were no witnesses or leads to base the initial investigation on, law enforcement officers received their first big breakthrough when interviewing Jayden’s family and friends. Most people who knew Jayden immediately pointed the finger at her boyfriend, Ben Blakeley, and insisted that he was the one responsible for her death. Moreover, her friend claimed that Jayden had stepped out to meet Ben on the day she went missing, and the police confirmed that the male spotted with the teenager in the CCTV footage was the same person.

Such evidence soon made Ben a person of interest in the homicide, and the police learned that Jayden was only 15 when she met and fell in love with him. Although their relationship was happy initially, Ben soon began getting quite abusive toward his girlfriend. The show mentioned that the boyfriend had a pretty violent past, as he allegedly stabbed a student in the neck on a previous occasion, and once Jayden’s mother discovered his actual character, she asked her daughter to stay away. However, Ben, who was extremely controlling, had Jayden firmly under his thumb, and she could not move away from the toxic relationship.

Instead, the episode mentioned that she began lying to her mother and even stole small items from her house in order to facilitate Ben’s drug habits. This led to a massive altercation between Jayden and her mother, which led to the former leaving her home and moving into the Oxford hostel. Sadly, the teenager could not escape Ben even while at the hostel, as he controlled her every move and refused to let her talk to others. Jayden was also forced to stay inside her room, and reports state that she began urinating in bottles since her boyfriend did not allow her to go to the bathroom.

Eventually, in December 2013, the teenager learned that she was pregnant, and once she realized her baby belonged to Ben, she was determined to let him know about the situation. Hence, after leaving her mother a message, Jayden stepped out of the hostel on December 3, 2013, before meeting Ben at Oxford train station, which was captured on security cameras. While the CCTV footage was enough to make the police suspect Ben of being involved in Jayden’s disappearance, they were able to connect the dots when a taxi driver approached authorities and claimed that the suspect had asked him to help transport a heavy suitcase.

Ben’s grandmother also insisted that he had borrowed a suitcase from her just days before the murder, and the police were confident that he used it to move Jayden’s body. Still, since they knew that the pair had last traveled to the countryside in Hagbourne near Didcot station, they began searching for the body and found evidence suggesting it was moved from an abandoned house. From there, the police followed the trail until they recovered the teenager’s body from Ben’s uncle’s grave in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Where Is Ben Blakeley Now?

During the investigation, police officers learned that Ben had forced his younger brother, Jake, to help him hide the body. Hence, Jake was accused of preventing the lawful burial of Jayden’s body, although his trial ended in a hung jury. On the other hand, Ben Blakeley pled not guilty but was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years in 2014. Thus, with Ben yet to finish his compulsory prison term, we can safely assume he is spending his days behind bars in the United Kingdom.

