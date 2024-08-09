Jazmin Tinsley: Where is Bonus the Service Dog’s Recipient Now?

While there’s no denying service dogs are a wonder to those who genuinely need a little help and guidance in life, we never really think of how much effort actually goes into their training. Then there’s the fact that finding the right match between the canine and its recipient is a task of its own, as carefully explored in Netflox’s ‘Inside the Mind of a dog,’ almost like finding a perfect, understanding therapist. Thankfully, it turns out Jazmin Tinsley has been successfully matched with not just one but two adorable little pets in her life, with the latter being a Golden/Lab Retriever mix named Bonus.

Jazmin Tinsley Has Unfortunately Faced Medical Issues Her Entire Life

It was back in 2001 when Jazmin was born to Sandy and Kevin Tinsley as their youngest and only girl, just to quickly realize she had a few medical conditions that would always affect the quality of her life. Just some of her health-related issues include a diagnosis of autism as well as low muscle tone cerebral palsy, the latter of which means the muscles throughout her body are so perpetually relaxed they lack stability. She has thus undergone several surgeries and unfortunately needed to go through more so as to live her best possible life, but it has been difficult for her in more ways than one.

According to reports, Jazmin had a feeding tube until she was 18 and couldn’t even walk for a long time. However, now, she has limited use of her hands and can even use assistive technology on her phone to communicate with others. The truth is she has always been able to comprehend everything: jokes, sadness, empathy, and passion, but because she can’t really communicate her emotions in a way that is deemed normal, she does require assistance.

Bonus is Jazmin’s Second Service Animal

It was back when Jazmin was merely an introverted young teen when her family found out about service dogs after a customer brought theirs to the market where her older brothers worked as college students. That’s when they got the idea that maybe one can help their sister too, driving them to research it and connect with Canine Companions. Little did they realize that within a relatively short period of time, 15-year-old Jazmin would be matched with an adorable pup named Ohio, whose presence comforted her to such an extent her real personality began coming to light.

Unfortunately, with the years having gone by, Ohio grew older, and it was time for him to retire, so Tinsley chose to formally adopt him as a domestic pet and applied to receive a successor service dog. That’s when Jazmin was matched with 2-year-old Bonus in the summer of 2023 – Bonus is honestly the stereotypical Golden/Lab mix with how empathetic, excitable, and bright he is, all the while also being perfectly helpful, thanks to his training. Therefore, by August 2023, she was able to take him to his new home in Rehoboth, Delaware, from New York.

Jazmin and Bonus Are Truly Best Friends Today

Although Bonus is technically Jazmin’s service dog and support system, her father, Kevin, has since conceded that he also quickly became her best friend. In fact, whenever she has had surgery since, he has always been by her side at both the hospital and home to ensure she is well taken care of, and he loves to tease and play with her too. As if that’s not enough, it appears as if his support has even enabled this 24-year-old Sussex Consortium graduate to thrive in a job that she managed to secure, all the while continuing to teach pre-kindergarten students in small group settings in the hopes of following her mother’s footsteps and becoming a teacher one day.

Read More: Where is John D. Miller Now?