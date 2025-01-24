JC Gallego Iori: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

With unique challenges, larger-than-life sets, as well as clever twists and turns at every step, Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ is close to a masterpiece in the genre of reality competition series. That’s because it comprises not only the largest prize pot in television history with $5 million but also additional winnings like cash sums, luxury vehicles, and a private island for competitors from all walks of life. Amongst them was none other than JC Gallego Iori (Player #566), whose candid, kind, and sincere efforts, despite arguably being one of the oldest aspirants, didn’t go unnoticed by anyone.

JC Gallego Iori Remained True To Himself Until The Very End

Although 50 years old with a rather successful advocacy and corporate career at the time of filming for the Amazon original production, JC was desperate to walk away with the $5 million. That’s because he had long traded his time for money, and he was finally at a spot with his young, growing family where he wanted nothing else but time to experience a normal life with them. “I want time,” he unabashedly stated in an episode while holding back tears. “Money is not going to buy me health, but… that will afford me the opportunity to build more memories with them.”

Because of this, many might think JC had a rugged gameplay just to make it all the way to the end, yet that was not at all the case; instead, his strategy was to be fair, honest, and honorable. That’s precisely what he did at every turn, only to unwittingly become a competitor as well as a viewer favorite, especially since his protectiveness shone through. He did become the dad of the group. Therefore, everyone respected him, which further grew as time passed since he never once needlessly puffed, reacted, or bad-mouthed anyone or anything, resulting in him making the top 21.

JC Gallego Iori is a Jack of Many Trades

Although a New York native, it appears as if JC has long settled down in California so as to better support his husband in all his endeavors as well as provide his family with more opportunities. The St. John’s High School and St John’s University commerce graduate actually kickstarted his career back in his hometown in January 1996 by joining JPMorgan Chase Bank as a System Analyst and User Support. However, by the time April 2004 rolled around, he had parted ways with this Big Five organization to serve as a Retail Manager at Pacific Sun Tanning, where he remained until July 2005.

JC then evolved into a Customer Service Representative for Washington Mutual, but he only held on for 8 months as he landed the Sr. Claims Specialist-Team Lead title at 21st Century Insurance. It was in 2010 that he moved on from this role to become a Claims Adjuster at Explorer, where he remained for two years before joining Alliance United Insurance as a quality Manager. Then, in 2018, he expanded his wings to be the Senior Team Lead at AAA – The Auto Club Group prior to launching his own family-operated mobile bar out of a 1974 Vintage Horse Trailer named Vibe in 2022. Today, though, the 51-year-old serves as the Claims Customer Service Representative Manager at Aspire General Insurance.

JC Gallego Iori is a Family Man Through and Through

Although not much information on JC’s early years is publicly available as of writing, we do know he is a proud family man with a loving husband named Joseph and two young sons. They are the reason he even participated in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games,’ and they are also why he currently dabbles as an LGBTQ+ Fertility Advocate as well as a rising influencer. He has a public Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the same, enabling his followers to see all he has been up to in the past few years, all the while putting his “family first.” His bio actually includes the phrase “Proud Papa-Family First,” making it evident that his partner of over 22 years, Joseph, his 7-year-old son Preston, and his 4-year-old son Ashton, are his priority, no matter what.

