Jchandra Brown Murder: Where is Tyerell Przybycien Now?

What initially seemed like a clear case of suicide, quickly steamrolled into a case much more twisted and complex. 16-year-old Utah teen Jchandra Brown’s corpse was found deep into the forests in Payson Canyon on May 6, 2017, along with a suicide note and a video of her taking her own life on her phone. The signs were clear – this is another tragic story of a young teen dying by suicide. But some things didn’t seem to sit right with the police and Investigation Discovery’s ’48 Hours: A Death in Payson Canyon’ chronicles the twists and turns of the case minutely to offer a clear picture to the viewers. If you want to read all about the case, including the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we’ve your back. So without any more ado, let’s just begin, shall we?

How Did Jchandra Brown Die?

Jchandra Brown was a chirpy and super bubbly teen and her mother, Sue Bryan, described her as “one of the happiest kids in the room.” The 16-year-old grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho, but shifted to Spanish Fork, Utah, along with her mother and stepfather to stay closer to her brother, Dustin Lewis, and his family. Her brother mentioned how his kids simply adored Jchandra and thrilled they were to hear she was coming, jumping in excitement and crying, “Jchandra, Jchandra’s coming?” Shifting to a new place meant a new school and forging new friendships, but Brown did not take long to make new friends. Hannah Baldt and Grace Jackson claimed they were called the “Three Musketeers” along with Brown, and mentioned how “she was always hopping around the place. … she was like jelly holding everyone together.” It was no surprise that growing up, Sue used to call her daughter “Jelly Beanies.”

However, over the passing months, her mother did notice that Brown wasn’t her usual self always. Instead, she seemed a little down and got frustrated easily, according to her. “I got the sense she was sad and having problems …”, Sue reportedly told the investigators later on. She had a past history of mental depression back in Idaho too and her mother took her to seek professional help with the doctor prescribing antidepressants for her. But the problems continued, with her mother realizing that Brown evidently didn’t gel with them shifting to Utah much. She constantly reminisced about her memories and friends in Idaho, saying she missed them, according to her friends. Brown even indulged in self-harm, according to her friend Grace Jackson who told the police that Brown even cut herself.

On May 5, 2017, Brown was caught with weed, which got her suspended from school. As a punishment, her mother confiscated her phone and drove her to the nearby Wendy’s outlet where she used to work. Brown’s shift ended at 1:30 in the morning, but she never made home. Instead on May 6, 2017, a turkey hunter found her body hanging from a tree at around 7:15 am in the forests of Payson Canyon, near Maple Lake. He informed 911 and police arrived at the scene to discover a suicide note, canned air, her spare phone containing the suicide video, a Wendy’s name tag saying “Jelly”, and a wrinkled debit card receipt for the purchase of a rope. The receipt bore the name of Tyerell Przybycien.

Who Killed Jchandra Brown?

The note stated Brown’s name, her hatred for her life, and instructions to check the phone. The spare phone was powered up by the local authorities, after charging it for some time, to discover a 10 min long video of Brown dying. It was clear that Tyerell probably shot the video and also helped her to take her own life. The police immediately wanted to contact him, but Tyerell contacted them first. According to the initial statement, Tyerell said he came back to “make sure that Jchandra was dead”, according to Sgt. Josh Chappell. The authorities took him to the Utah County Sheriff’s office. For the next 5 hours or so, Tyerell went on about how Brown ended up at the spot. He told the police how he helped Brown by picking her up from work, taking her to the woods, even tying the noose, and filming her suicide. He claimed that he and Brown had a pact where he would help her take her life, and then go on to take his own.

The authorities could discern that something was wrong with Tyerell but were helpless. There was no law regarding assisting suicide in 2017 in Utah and hence they could not book him. However, new pieces of evidence began to crop up. The police discovered that Brown and Tyerell had been texting long back, since January 2017, regarding Brown’s suicide. However, the intensity of the texts increased in the weeks building up to the day of the unfortunate incident. But the most damning piece of evidence was a text message that Tyerell had allegedly sent to one of his acquaintances about 17 days before the fateful day – “What you do if you knew a friend was trying to commit suicide?” This friend replied with, “Talk them out of ut [sic].” But Tyerelle reportedly responded back, saying “‘The thing is I wanna help kill them. It be awesome. Seriously im going to help her. Its like getting away with murder! . . . I’m seriously not joking. It’s going down in about a week or two.” Detectives even claimed to find a text from Tyerell that stated, “Can I mutilate your body and cut your head off and dispose of it somewhere else?”

5 days after the police discovered Brown’s body, Tyerell was charged and arrested with reckless endangerment, desecration of a human body, and first-degree murder.

Where Is Tyerell Przybycien Today?

In October 2017, Tyerell pleaded not guilty to the charges. But prosecutors learned about letters he had sent to a friend from jail, asking him not to cooperate with the authorities. He was also charged with witness tampering. On October 23, 2018, he pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony with a lower minimum sentence. Tyerell apologized to Brown’s mother by reportedly saying, “I’m also hoping that, although I don’t deserve it, the victim’s family will be able to forgive me for the immature, thoughtless, and rash decision.”

4th District Judge James Brady sentenced Tyerell to five years to life in prison. As per official court records, he is presently incarcerated at a correctional facility in Utah.

Read More: Mekole Harris Murder: Where Are Carman and Clarence Jenkins Now?