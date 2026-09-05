Jeff Dutemple: Where is the Middletown High School Student Now?

When Fred Isseks started his Electronic English class, there was one pupil who had been there from the very beginning. That young man was Jeff Dutemple. In Isseks, he found a father figure, and through the investigative journalism project, Jeff was truly able to find himself and discover a direction for his future. He became so inspired by the experience that he went on to build a career for himself in the film industry. Netflix’s ‘Teenage Wasteland’ features his interview, in which he shares his memories from that time and reflects on how the experience shaped him and helped make him the man he is today.

Jeff Dutemple Found Solace in His Electronics English Class

Jeffrey “Jeff” Dutemple grew up in Middletown, New York, in a middle-class home. He has said that his father was not very present in his life. He said he was not as involved as he would have liked, which often left Jeff feeling alone, even though he was getting by just fine. In his final year of high school, when Fred Isseks introduced the Electronic English course, Jeff became very excited. He said that he had always been interested in television and was fascinated by the cameras through which they were able to film. Jeff became an ardent participant in the documentary project and quickly fell in love with the process. He went from interviewing politicians and authorities to gathering supposed evidence, filming, and editing.

In the meantime, Jeff found a father figure in Isseks and began spending a lot of time with him. During the holidays, he would spend time with Isseks and his family rather than at home, and their house became a place of comfort for him. Jeff graduated from high school in 1992. The project continued for four years after his graduation, and he kept coming back to be a part of it, albeit in a much smaller capacity. He has said that he remains proud of the work he did and the chance it gave him to see the world through a different lens. The spirit of what they did has stayed with him and has become a special memory that continues to guide him to this day.

Jeff Dutemple is an Established Cinematographer in the Entertainment Industry Today

Jeff Dutemple has turned the passion for cameras and filmmaking he discovered as a high school student into a profession spanning more than three decades. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1992, he continued his education at Purchase College, SUNY, where he studied film from 1994 to 1995. His early experience with Fred Isseks and the Electronic English project had already given him a strong foundation in filming, interviewing, editing, and documentary storytelling, and he eventually went on to establish himself professionally behind the camera.

Jeff has worked across a range of productions as a cinematographer, camera operator, and Steadicam operator. He has been working as a camera operator specializing in A Camera and Steadicam since June 2011, while also taking on freelance cinematography work with Lionsgate beginning in June 2023. He previously worked as a first assistant cameraman on ’30 Rock’ from December 2006 to March 2011. His screen credits include a diverse range of television shows, films, and specials.

Jeff has worked as a cinematographer on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ and ‘Power: Origins’, while his camera and electrical department credits include ‘Relay’, ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’, ‘Daredevil’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Bros’, ‘Players’, ‘Sirens’, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, and ‘Disclosure Day’. He has also worked as a camera operator on ‘Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli’ and ‘Little Brother’. Industry listings note his memberships in IATSE, the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG-600), and the Society of Camera Operators. His work has earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination ’30 Rock.’ His latest project, ‘Power: Origins,’ is an eight-episode series now in post-production. Jeff is excited about the release and plans to continue working with the same spirit as he always has.

Jeff Dutemple is Proud of the Family Who Always Supports Him

Jeff Dutemple is based in Metuchen, New Jersey, these days. Since the release of the Netflix documentary, he has remained busy promoting the film and taking part in panels and other events connected to the project. Beyond his professional life, Jeff has largely kept his personal life private. He has settled into a happily married life with Alyson Mosquera Dutemple. They have a son, Julian Dutemple, who has pursued a career in music. Meanwhile, Fred Isseks continues to share a close relationship with Jeff and his family to this day. Their bond, which began during Jeff’s high school years, remains an important part of his life and memories.

Read More: Rachel Raimist: Where is the Middletown High School Student Now?