Jeni Haynes: Where is the Survivor Now?

As a documentary exploring the tale of Jennifer “Jeni” Haynes, who created over 2,500 personalities to survive years of abuse at the hands of her father, ID’s ‘We Are Jeni’ is a poignant original. That’s because it features exclusive interviews with not only the survivor but also many of those involved in the matter to really shine a light on how Richard Haynes escaped justice for decades. Moreover, it places a focus on the way her developing Dissociative Identity Disorder (previously known as Multiple Personality Disorder) helped her endure the trauma and saved her life.

Jeni Haynes Was Reportedly Abused Almost Daily For Over 7 Years

It was around 1969 when Jennifer “Jeni” Haynes was born in London, England, to Pat Haynes and Richard Haynes as their middle child – she has an elder sister and a younger brother. However, her childhood was far from comfortable, happy, or safe because she has long claimed that her father started emotionally, physically, and sexually abusing her when she was just 4 years old. That’s around the same time they relocated from their suburban home in Bexleyheath to Greenacre in Sydney, Australia, in 1974, only for the abuse to worsen into sadistic, near-daily traumas.

“My dad inflicted – – chose to inflict, severe, sadistic, violent abuse,” Jeni once candidly told ’60 Minutes.’ “(Abuse) that was completely unavoidable, inescapable, and life-threatening.” She later also claimed in court that Richard’s “abuse was calculated and it was planned. It was deliberate, and he enjoyed every minute of it… He heard me beg him to stop, he heard me cry, he saw the pain and terror he was inflicting upon me, and he saw the blood and the physical damage he caused. And the next day he chose to do it all again.” However, no one saw the signs or connected the dots of her injuries to abuse.

What’s worse is that since Jeni was just a young girl at the time, her father allegedly somehow managed to brainwash her into believing that he could read her mind. She thus also believed his threats of killing the entire family if she even thought of what he did to her, let alone relay it to them or any other adult, making her lose any sense of internal safety too. The fact that he refused to let her engage in extracurriculars or take her for medical treatments so as to minimize any external adult supervision didn’t help either. In fact, it was only when the family returned to England when she was 11 and her parents divorced shortly after in 1984 that the abuse stopped – by that point, even after 7 years, no one was aware of her ordeal.

Jeni Haynes Fought for Justice for Over 4 Decades

Although Jeni gradually started telling teachers, school counselors, and nurses about what she had endured, as per ’60 Minutes,’ she wasn’t believed until much, much later. Unfortunately, owing to the years of near-torture as well as a lack of medical aid, she ended up with permanent damage to her eyesight, jaw, bowel, anus, and coccyx, for which she had to undergo surgeries. According to records, her mother had long misinterpreted her injuries as puberty issues, so she was shattered when Jeni ultimately told her the entire truth. Since then, it appears as if she has supported her little girl through everything.

Whether it be Jeni’s surgeries and recovery, her navigation of life with 2,500 personalities, or her decades-long fight for justice, Pat has been by her side every step of the way. In fact, she reportedly even encouraged her daughter to report her father, which she finally did in 2009, leading to an extensive investigation that culminated in his arrest in 2017. Richard, who had previously served 7 years in a UK prison for an unrelated crime, was subsequently extradited to Australia and arraigned on 367 charges. As per local authorities, from their inquiries as well as the evidence they recovered, they believe this was “one of the worst” child abuse cases in their country.

Therefore, when it came time for Richard to stand trial in 2019, the Australian court allowed not only Jeni but also six of her personalities to testify against him. They included a 4-year-old girl named Symphony, whose vivid recounting of what they had endured led the proceedings to be cut short as the defendant changed his plea deal. Symphony had only gotten through the abuse of 1974 on day 2 of the trial when their father pleaded guilty to 25 of the most serious charges, resulting in him being sentenced to 45 years in prison. That’s when the survivor breathed in relief, knowing neither she nor her personalities would have to look over their shoulders again.

Jeni Haynes is a Rising Public Figure and Survivors’ Advocate

While a significant portion of Jeni’s life has been enveloped by the abuse she experienced or its aftermath, she has long refused to let her become her identity in any way, shape, or form. Therefore, because she knows she will struggle with traditional full-time jobs owing to her injuries as well as Dissociative Identity Disorder, she dedicated nearly 18 years to further studies. Not only does she have a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology (1991-1996), but she also has a Master’s degree in Legal Studies & Criminal Justice (1996-2000) and a Ph.D. in Criminology (2001-2007) from the University of Queensland. Therefore, today, she goes by Dr. Jennifer “Jeni” Haynes.

From what we can tell, at age 57, Jeni continues to reside with her mother in Queensland, Australia, where there was a time they had no other option but to survive on their welfare pensions. However, since then, the former has managed to transform their lives by evolving into a motivational speaker, a survivor’s advocate, and an advocate for Dissociative Identity Disorder. She never hides away any of her personalities or shies away from public engagements because of them, since they are as much a part of her as her organs.

In fact, Jeni once claimed she didn’t even know she wasn’t supposed to have multiple personalities until years later – she credits them for saving her mind, her body, and her soul. Wheather it be Symphony, 8-year-old Ricky, the teenager styled like Billy Idol named Muscles, the surfer-dude looking Volcano, or the slender 1950s dressed Linda, the author of ‘The Girl in the Green Dress’ is and loves them all. The dog mom is additionally also thankful for them because they are part of the reason she now gets to live her dream of sharing her story while traveling the world, letting others like her know they are not alone.

Read More: Richard Haynes: Where is Jeni Haynes’s Dad Now?