Jenn Beyer: Where is Elisabeth Finch’s Estranged Wife Now?

Elisabeth Finch, a former writer for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ made headlines when it was revealed that she had fabricated significant parts of her personal life, including claims of battling cancer and other health issues. Her ex-wife, Jenn Beyer, played an important role in exposing these falsehoods. Jenn, who had met Finch in a support group for cancer patients, uncovered inconsistencies in the latter’s stories after living together for years. In Peacock’s ‘Anatomy of Lies,’ Jenn opens up about the emotional toll of discovering Finch’s deceptions, sharing intimate details about the manipulation and betrayal she endured during their relationship.

Jenn Beyer Met Elisabeth Finch at a Treatment Centre in Arizona

Jennifer “Jenn” Beyer lived with her husband, Brendan, and their five children in Topeka, Kansas. From the outside, her life appeared stable and secure as she worked as a registered nurse. However, behind closed doors, Jenn was a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. Brendan dismissed her claims, accusing her of suffering from postpartum depression and fabricating the abuse. Despite the threats he made, Jenn found the strength to file for divorce and obtain a restraining order against him. Even after this, Brendan continued to make his presence known, letting her know he was still watching.

On December 27, 2018, Jenn Beyer experienced a dissociative episode while driving with two of her children, which led to them being placed in CPS custody. To prove her stability as a mother, Jenn checked into a treatment center in Arizona for PTSD. During her stay, she met a woman named Jo, who later revealed herself to be Elisabeth Finch, a writer on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Finch had initially hidden her true identity to maintain her privacy and was at the center to receive treatment for PTSD, allegedly caused by the loss of a friend in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Jenn sympathized with Finch when the latter shared that she had also allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of her brother. During a therapy session, Finch revealed she was a cancer survivor but avoided discussing it in detail. Over time, Jenn learned about her supposed struggles with multiple medical conditions, including the loss of a kidney and a miscarriage. When Jenn started receiving threatening letters from her ex-husband, Brendan, Finch claimed she was also receiving similar letters from her brother. Jenn felt as though she had found someone who truly understood her experiences, and the two bonded over their shared sense of hardship.

Jenn Beyer Found a Reliable and Strong Life Partner in Elisabeth Finch

Jenn Beyer and Elisabeth Finch stayed in close contact, and Finch became an important part of Jenn’s life. Finch attended court sessions with her and frequently invited her to California to escape the ongoing threats from her ex- husband, Brendan. By this time, Jenn had started falling in love with the successful Hollywood writer, who seemed to have the world at her fingertips. During one of these visits, on September 5, 2019, Jenn received a call from the Kansas Department of Children and Families, informing her that Brendan had committed suicide but that her children were safe. Finch, however, told her colleagues at work that it was her brother who had died and that she needed time away to cope.

At this critical time, Finch became a strong support for Jenn and her children, even organizing a fundraiser to help restore Jenn’s home so they could all live together under one roof. In February 2020, Jenn and Finch married, and Jenn felt as though she was beginning a new chapter in her life. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Finch’s behavior began to change. She became less patient with the children, claiming that contracting COVID would be life-threatening for her. Finch started withdrawing from the family, spending hours isolated in her office. Feeling uneasy, Jenn began scrolling through Finch’s social media, only to discover something that left her baffled.

A Picture Helped Jenn Beyer Uncover Finch’s Truth

Jenn Beyer discovered a photo of Elisabeth Finch from October 2018—the day of the synagogue attack, which Finch had claimed triggered her PTSD—where she appeared to be hanging out with friends, showing no signs of distress. Digging deeper, Jenn realized that Finch didn’t even have a port scar from the chemotherapy she claimed to have undergone. When Jenn confronted her, Finch initially denied the accusations but eventually admitted she had lied. Finch justified her deception by claiming it was due to the abuse she had suffered from her brother. Though they confessed the truth to a few support groups, Finch allegedly portrayed Jenn’s actions as a result of her mental health struggles.

Jenn’s therapist, Carly, decided to stop holding sessions with her as she was also working with Finch. Feeling defeated, Jenn reentered the same treatment facility in March 2021. She even attended marriage counseling with Finch, during which the latter agreed to come clean to her colleagues and others about her lies. Under Jenn’s pressure, Finch confessed the truth to her parents and the kids but kept delaying her confession to work. As Jenn continued pushing for accountability, Finch made it clear that she wanted to separate, leading the couple to begin divorce proceedings.

By February 2022, Jenn was living alone with her children in Topeka, Kansas, when she received an email from Finch’s work friends. In it, Finch had written about her brother’s passing on the day Brendan died, prompting Jenn to take action. She decided to email Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Krista Vernoff to share the truth about Finch’s deceptions. In May 2022, Jenn opened up to Vanity Fair and owned up to her lies, which sparked widespread discussion and controversy surrounding her actions.

Jenn Beyer is Working as a Registered Nurse in Kansas Even Today

Currently, Jenn is working as a registered nurse in Topeka, Kansas, where she continues to support her family while navigating the complexities of her ongoing divorce proceedings with Finch. Despite the emotional toll of her past experiences, Jenn finds strength in her children, who serve as her lifeline through challenging times. Although her eldest daughter, Maya Irene, has moved out, she frequently visits her younger siblings and her mother, maintaining a close-knit family bond.

Jenn has a profound love for the outdoors. She often takes her family hiking and trekking in the beautiful Kansas landscape. These excursions provide a welcome escape and a chance for them to bond over shared adventures. In addition to her passion for nature, Jenn is a staunch advocate for domestic violence awareness, aiming to help others escape similar situations to the ones she faced. She actively participates in community initiatives, sharing her story to inspire hope and resilience in others.

Through all the ups and downs, Jenn has managed to keep her spirit up and smile alive. Whether it’s a spontaneous outing for waffles with her kids or a day at the fair, she embraces the little moments of joy that life offers. Her commitment to healing and happiness has made her life fulfilling, as she focuses on creating positive memories with her family while advocating for change in her community.

