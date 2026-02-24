Are Jenna and JJ From Unexpected Still Together?

With TLC’s ‘Unexpected,’ the audience gets a deeper look at teenage pregnancy and the challenges it entails. Over the years, the series has followed young couples as they navigate love, heartbreak, and the overwhelming responsibility of raising a child. Just like that, Jenna Ronan made her debut in season 4 of the show, alongside her then-boyfriend, Aden Albright. When they eventually parted ways, everyone wondered what would come next for Jenna. She returned in season 6 with a fresh start, along with her new boyfriend, JJ Della. Their relationship wasn’t without its ups and downs, but joy also found its way into their world as the couple prepared to welcome their first child together.

Jenna Ronan Reconnected With JJ Della After Her Breakup With Aden Albright

When Jenna first stepped into the spotlight in season 4 of the show, she was just 16 years old and preparing to become a mother. Sitting beside her then-boyfriend, Aden Albright, she shared a startling revelation that he had convinced her that they didn’t need birth control. She also said that he claimed men also ovulate like women. Aden later confessed, saying, “Yeah, I lied to her!” As they welcomed their son, Luca, into the world, the reality of parenthood settled in, and Jenna’s parents noticed tension between her and Aden. By 2021, Jenna decided to part ways with him and began dating JJ in late 2022. When she returned in season 6, she introduced him as her new boyfriend, revealing that he was her first kiss. In their confessional, Jenna shared that when they were in 7th grade, JJ moved to South Carolina with his family.

Jenna and JJ gradually reconnected when she reached out to him after her breakup. By the time the filming of season 6 began, the pair had been dating for eight or nine months. When she felt that their relationship wasn’t progressing, she packed up and moved to South Carolina to be with him. The couple didn’t initially live together, but Jenna admitted that she was anxious because she and JJ were having unprotected sex. Her fears soon became reality when she announced to her partner that she was pregnant. Although JJ was in shock at first, he promised her he would step up and become the best version of himself. He also acknowledged the responsibility that came with raising two children. Fortunately, through everything, Jenna continued to receive steady support from her parents.

Jenna Ronan and JJ Della Are Building a Happy Life With Their Two Boys

Even during their time on the show, JJ stepped naturally into the role of a father, caring for Luca just like his own child. So, when Jenna told him about her pregnancy, he had a mixed reaction, filled with excitement and nervousness. At one point, reports stated that the duo parted ways. At that time, Jenna claimed that JJ wasn’t a consistent support system for her during her pregnancy and even missed her baby shower, an event that she said she never wanted. The rough patch raised questions about their future, but things once again changed when they came back together. In October 2023, JJ finally popped the question, sealing their commitment.

Just a month later, JJ and Jenna welcomed their son, Jimmy “Jim” Richard, into the world. As of writing, all signs suggest that the pair is still going strong, although they haven’t shared when they plan to get married. From cozy Christmas celebrations to heartfelt Father’s Day tributes, the pair frequently shared glimpses of their life with Luca and Jim on their Instagram handles. In February 2026, Jenna and JJ shared a picture of themselves smiling side by side, looking lovingly at each other with the heartwarming message: “My forever valentine.” In that same month, the family enjoyed a snowy morning at the beach. As a blended family of four, they continue to make memories, often including Jenna’s father, Matt Ronan.

Jenna and JJ Have Turned Reality TV Fame Into Success as Content Creators

Following her appearance on reality TV, Jenna has carved out a unique space for herself as a Content Creator on social Media. As of writing, she has successfully amassed over 326K followers on Instagram and a community of 300.3K on TikTok. In December 2024, during her interview on Teen Vogue, she revealed that she was earning a substantial amount from social media. She attributed those earnings to brand deals and online promotions. Jenna recently promoted season 7 of ‘Unexpected’ but disclosed that she won’t be returning for the next season. During one of her replies to a viewer, Jenna said that she was paid for the promotion.

Beyond that, Jenna frequently uses both social media platforms to promote her Amazon storefront and to collaborate with businesses such as Awakening Spa, Heritage Store, and Shein, among others. When she is not busy creating content, she loves pouring her energy into motherhood and self-care. The 23-year-old enjoys horseback riding along the beach with Luca and Jim and practicing yoga to stay grounded. In August 2025, she proudly shared that Luca was starting his first day of kindergarten, a milestone that clearly meant the world to her. Just three months later, Jenna celebrated another proud moment when he was ranked third in his first wrestling tournament.

From Christmas parades to everyday wins, Jenna rarely misses a chance to cheer on her boys. Furthermore, she maintains an amicable bond with her father, Matt Ronan, stepmother, Cathy Ronan, and mother, Heather. Just like his partner, JJ has built his own presence on the digital platform, especially Instagram, where he boasts over 18.1K followers. Jenna once mentioned that he aspires to model for Calvin Klein, but currently, he has chosen to keep most details about his professional life private. Whenever he gets the opportunity, JJ loves playing golf and spending sunny days outdoors with Jenna, Luca, and Jim. Friendships are also a crucial part of his life as he considers them a steady source of support. Besides that, JJ maintains a close relationship with his parents, who are also some of his biggest cheerleaders.

