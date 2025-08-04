4 Best Jennifer Aniston Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Born to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Jennifer Joanna Aniston got her first major film role in 1993 in ‘Leprechaun.’ In the following year, at the age of 25, she was catapulted to international stardom with the NBC sitcom ‘Friends,’ where she portrayed Rachel Green through its 10-season run. The role earned her multiple accolades, including the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards. The success was translated onto the big screen, as Jennifer went on to star in a series of romantic and comedy movies such as ‘Office Space,’ ‘Bruce Almighty,’ ‘Just Go with It,’ ‘Horrible Bosses,’ and ‘We’re the Millers.’

However, she did not shy away from independent films and appeared in projects like ‘The Good Girl’ and ‘Cake.’ In 2008, Jennifer co-founded the production company Echo Films. She returned for a second stint on television in 2019, producing and starring in ‘The Morning Show.’ If you wish to check out Jennifer Aniston‘s films on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

4. Horrible Bosses (2011)

Directed by Seth Gordon, ‘Horrible Bosses’ tells the story of three friends, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day), and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), who work in different places but all have oppressive employers. While quitting their jobs is not an option, the daily torture drives them mad. Fuelled by alcohol, the three decide to permanently get rid of their bosses and seek out a murder consultant (Jamie Foxx) for help. Jennifer Aniston stars in the film as Dale’s boss, Dr. Julia Harris, who makes unwelcome sexual advances at him at her dental clinic. When Dale stands up to her, she threatens to spin a false narrative of their tryst and tell his fiancée. This pushes him over the edge, and he decides to put their plan into action. Watch the crime comedy film here.

3. Dumplin’ (2018)

Based on the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy, ‘Dumplin’ ‘ chronicles the experiences of Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), who lives in a small town in Texas with her mother, former beauty queen Rosie Dickson (Jennifer Aniston). The latter is a local celebrity whose life revolves around pageants and who makes great effort to stay in shape. She shares a loving relationship with her daughter, whom she has called Dumplin’ since forever. Tired of the awkward reaction she attracts from her mother’s peers on account of being a large teenager, Willowdean decides to sign up for her mom’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest. The situation escalates to a revolution as other girls in the town follow in her footsteps. You can stream the coming-of-age comedy drama on Netflix.

2. Murder Mystery (2019)

Helmed by Kyle Newacheck, ‘Murder Mystery’ follows New York City police officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his hairdresser wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston). While flying off to a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, the couple meets billionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans) on the flight and gets invited to a private party on his family yacht. When the old family patriarch gets killed on the vessel, everyone becomes a suspect, and Nick and Audrey work together to solve the crime and clear their name. Stream the mystery comedy film here.

1. Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

A direct sequel to the 2019 ‘Murder Mystery,’ Jeremy Garelick’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz. They are now full-time detectives who are struggling to get their private investigation agency off the ground. Soon, the couple finds themselves in the middle of a sinister international plot, as their friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) gets kidnapped at his own lavish wedding. Hot in pursuit, they end up in Paris as all hell breaks loose. You can watch the action mystery comedy film on Netflix.

