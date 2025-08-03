5 Best Ana de Armas Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Born in Cuba, Ana Celia de Armas Caso began her acting career in the country as a teenager with a leading role in the romantic drama ‘Una rosa de Francia’ in 2006. She moved to Madrid at the age of 18 and gained popularity for her roles in both television and movies. In search of better opportunities, Ana moved to Los Angeles in 2014. Her first Hollywood release came the following year, with the erotic psychological thriller ‘Knock Knock‘ starring Keanu Reeves. Anna continued her streak in the subsequent years with movies of different genres, such as ‘War Dogs,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘Deep Water.’

In 2021, Ana played Bond girl Paloma in ‘No Time to Die,’ and in 2022, starred as Marilyn Monroe in the biographical drama ‘Blonde.’ The latter performance earned widespread critical acclaim and received a nod at the Academy Awards, making Ana the first Cuban to receive a Best Actress nomination. She joined the John Wick franchise in 2025, leading the action thriller spin-off ‘Ballerina.’ If you’re looking to stream Ana de Armas movies on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

5. Hands of Stone (2016)

Helmed by Jonathan Jakubowicz, ‘Hands of Stone’ is a biographical film about the life and career of Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán (Edgar Ramírez). His early performance brings legendary trainer Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro) out of retirement at the age of 72. Under his tutelage, the ferocious fighter learns that winning in the ring is dependent on not just skills but also strategy. Ana de Armas appears in the film as Felicidad Iglesias, who starts dating Ray as a student and later becomes his wife and mother of five children. You can watch the sports drama here.

4. Sergio (2020)

‘Sergio’ by Greg Barker is a dramatic retelling of a chapter in the life of Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura), a top UN diplomat who specializes in working in the most unstable regions of the world. After years of navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and warlords to ensure peace and the safety of ordinary people, he prepares himself for a quieter life with his co-worker and girlfriend, Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas). However, he signs up for one last assignment in Baghdad, which has descended into chaos following the US intervention. Meant to be brief, it soon turns out to be the most harrowing experience of his life, as he is buried alive by an explosion at the UN base camp. The biographical film focuses on a man who is pushed to his limits and forced to confront his feelings on ambition, family, and love. Watch the film here.

3. Wasp Network (2020)

Based on the book ‘The Last Soldiers of the Cold War’ by Fernando Morais, ‘Wasp Network’ by Olivier Assayas opens with Cuban pilot René González stealing a plane from Havana in the 1990s and fleeing the country. He is soon followed by other defectors, including Juan Pablo Roque. The latter settles down in Miami with Ana Margarita Martínez (Ana de Armas) and leads an expensive lifestyle. While the defectors appear to be against the Castro regime, they skillfully hide their true reason for being in the US. You can stream the historical spy thriller here.

2. The Gray Man (2022)

Adapted by Anthony and Joe Russo from Mark Greaney’s eponymous novel, ‘The Gray Man’ centers around the highly skilled deep-cover assassin from the Sierra program of the CIA, who is known only by his code name, Six (Ryan Gosling). Following a botched mission that leads Six to stumble upon dark agency secrets, he finds himself on the run and subject to a worldwide manhunt. With sociopathic former agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) hot on his trail, Six is aided by agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) and retired handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) as he tries to get to the bottom of the mess. You can stream the spy action thriller here.

1. Blonde (2022)

‘Blonde’ is a fictionalized reimagining of the life and work of Marilyn Monroe, the original “blonde bombshell” of Hollywood in the 1950s and 1960s, by director Andrew Dominik, based on the eponymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It chronicles her rise to become one of the most enduring icons in the entertainment industry, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to romantic entanglements, as well as her battle with depression. The film blurs the line between facts and fiction as it explores Marilyn’s struggle with the ever-widening gulf between her private and public selves. Watch the critically acclaimed biographical psychological drama here.

