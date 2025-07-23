3 Best Florence Pugh Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

English actress Florence Pugh made her acting debut at the age of eighteen with the 2014 film ‘The Falling’. Her first starring role came in the 2016 independent drama ‘Lady Macbeth,’ which earned her critical acclaim along with the 2018 miniseries ‘The Little Drummer Girl.’ The following year, Florence made her international breakthrough with the sports drama based on real life, ‘Fighting with My Family,’ the folk horror ‘Midsommar,’ and the literary adaptation period drama, ‘Little Women.’ Her performances garnered high praise from critics, earning her a nod at the Academy Awards.

To balance out her choice of films with commercial hits, Florence joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, sister of the original Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff. She has thrice embodied the character, in films ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Thunderbolts*,’ and in the miniseries ‘Hawkeye.’ Florence remains diverse with her choice of work, lending her voice in the 2022 animated film ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,’ appearing in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biographical drama ‘Oppenheimer,’ and joining the ‘Dune’ franchise as Princess Irulan in ‘Dune: Part Two’ in 2024. As she continues to deliver hits on screen, here is the list of movies featuring Florence Pugh on Netflix that you’d enjoy.

3. Malevolent (2018)

Based on Eva Konstantopoulos’ novel ‘Hush,’ ‘Malevolent’ by Olaf de Fleur Johannesson is set in 1986 Scotland, where American siblings Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) Sayers, with the aid of a small team, run scams on clients who believe their homes to be haunted. Promoting Angela as a medium for spirits, the team mooches off gullible people, though most of the money is used by Jackson to pay off loan sharks. When a new client, Mrs. Greene (Celia Imrie), hires them to investigate the screaming of ghost girls in her house, Angela refuses to take on the job after learning of the establishment’s gruesome history. However, Jackson persuades her otherwise, and they soon realize they’ve taken on more than they can handle. Watch the horror film here.

2. Outlaw King (2018)

The historical drama ‘Outlaw King’ by David Mackenzie chronicles the Scottish Wars of Independence waged in the early 1300s by Scottish king Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine). While the film opens with Robert and his allies surrendering to King Edward I of England (Stephen Dillane) and paying him homage, the unpopularity of the decision among the people makes him reconsider his position. Florence Pugh stars as Elizabeth de Burgh, goddaughter of King Edward I, who is betrothed and later married to Robert. During the war, she is offered amnesty by the English if she renounces her marriage. However, she stands by her husband and welcomes torture instead. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

1. The Wonder (2022)

Sebastián Lelio’s directorial ‘The Wonder’ is adapted for screen by Emma Donoghue based on her eponymous novel. A period psychological drama set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, it follows English nurse Elizabeth “Lib” Wright (Florence Pugh), who is sent to a small village to watch over Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy). According to the latter’s family, she has not eaten for four months and has been surviving on “manna from heaven.” Lib is to be assisted by Sister Michael (Josie Walker) as she keeps a close eye on Anna to verify the claim, and both are to report their findings independently to a council of local dignitaries. However, as she becomes aware of the secrets hidden by Anna’s family, Lib becomes desperate to get Anna away from them. Watch the gripping narrative unfold here.

