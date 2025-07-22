4 Best Ryan Reynolds Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Ryan Rodney Reynolds has become one of the most famous faces in Hollywood for starring in comedy and science fiction films. Acting since the age of thirteen, Ryan’s first lead role was in the 1990s teen soap opera ‘Hillside.’ His breakthrough on the big screens came at the turn of the century, with romantic comedies such as ‘National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,’ ‘Waiting…,’ and ‘The Proposal.’ The actor was early to jump on the superhero train in his career, appearing in ‘Blade: Trinity’ in 2004 and starring in ‘Green Lantern’ in 2011.

His greatest success came with the Marvel superhero ‘Deadpool’ franchise, a role which he first stepped into for the 2009 film ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.’ While the film was not well received, Ryan wanted to revive the character with its own movie, which finally happened in 2016. ‘Deadpool’ has spawned sequels and has been incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with the ‘X-Men’ in 2024, with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ In addition to starring in films such as ‘Detective Pikachu,’ ‘Free Guy,’ and ‘The Adam Project,’ Ryan has also been managing multiple businesses and is a co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham. If you fancy streaming his movies on Netflix, the following list will help you pick your perfect watch.

4. 6 Underground (2019)

Directed by Michael Bay, ‘6 Underground’ follows American billionaire and philanthropist Magnet S. Johnson (Ryan Reynolds), who is deeply shaken by witnessing the death and destruction under a brutal regime in a fictional Central Asian country. Faking his own death and recruiting five other highly skilled individuals in a similar way, Magnet creates a group of vigilantes to take down terrorists whom world leaders refuse to touch. Collectively referring to themselves as “Ghosts,” he assigns numbers to all members of the team, keeping One for himself. You can watch the spy action thriller film here.

3. The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ by Patrick Hughes centers around Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), a top protection agent who falls from grace after a client gets killed under his watch. Two years later, as he pays his bills by providing personal security for sleazy corporate executives, Michael is tasked with guarding his nemesis, notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), as he is summoned as a witness to the International Criminal Court. The duo embarks on a wild journey from the UK to the Hague in the Netherlands, facing both mercenaries and corrupt agency officials sent after them by Vladislav Dukhovich (Gary Oldman), the sadistic dictator of Belarus. Stream the action comedy film on Netflix.

2. Red Notice (2021)

Helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘Red Notice’ stars Ryan Reynolds as internationally wanted art thief Nolan Booth, who seeks to obtain three bejewelled eggs that Roman general Mark Antony presented Egyptian queen Cleopatra as a wedding gift. As he tries his luck in Rome, he finds Interpol on his tail, along with the FBI led by profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson). While Booth gets captured in Bali, the egg is stolen by his rival art thief, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka The Bishop. The latter manages to frame Hartley in the process, who gets imprisoned along with Booth. With the reputation of both men at risk, the duo team up to go after the bishop and recover the treasure. You can watch the action comedy film here.

1. The Adam Project (2022)

‘The Adam Project’ is a science fiction action comedy film by Shawn Levy that revolves around Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a fighter pilot in the near-dystopian 2050. After uncovering a plot to assassinate his wife, Laura Shane (Zoe Saldaña), in the past, Adam steals a time jet to travel to 2018. However, while making the return journey, his ship crashes in 2022, leaving him stranded at a time when his younger self (Walker Scobell) lives. The Adams of the two ages work together to stop businesswoman Maya Sorian, who seeks to monopolize time travel and become the most influential person in the world. You can stream the film on Netflix.

