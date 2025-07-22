5 Best Mark Wahlberg Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

Actor, producer, and former rapper Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg first gained fame as the lead of the hip-hop band Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the 1990s. Making his on-screen debut in the 1994 film ‘Renaissance Men,’ he bagged his first starring role two years later in ‘Fear.’ Mark’s early 2000s career was shaped by big-budget action films such as ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Planet of the Apes,’ and ‘The Italian Job.’ While films such as ‘The Departed’ and ‘The Fighter’ won him critical appreciation, movies like ‘The Other Guy,’ ‘Ted,’ and ‘Daddy’s Home’ proved his chops at comedy.

Mark’s commercial successes, which include films in the ‘Transformers’ franchise, made him the world’s highest-paid actor in 2017. He has also served as an executive producer in multiple television series across genres, such as ‘Entourage,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ and ‘Ballers.’ Many of his works have made their way to the extensive catalog of the streaming giant Netflix. If you’re planning to go through Mark Wahlberg’s films on Netflix, the following list is perfect for you.

5. The Other Guys (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘The Other Guys’ revolves around hot-headed NYPD Detective Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), who gets partnered with mild-mannered forensic accountant Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell). Ridiculed by their peers, the ragtag duo gets their opportunity to stand out when a minor case of a scaffolding permit violation by British multi-billionaire Sir David Ersho (Steve Coogan), in which Allen gets interested, turns out to be connected to a far greater and sinister plot. While working on the case with Allen, he discovers a very different facet of his life, which includes his gorgeous wife, Dr. Sheila Ramos Gamble (Eva Mendes). A classic buddy cop action comedy film, you can stream ‘The Other Guys’ here.

4. Me Time (2022)

‘Me Time’ by John Hamburg centers around Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart), a stay-at-home dad who is desperately avoiding the birthday party invitation of his childhood friend Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg). However, when his architect wife takes the children for a weekend trip and leaves home alone, a bored Sunny decides to attend the party. Welcomed by a naked Huck and his skinny-dipping friends, he quickly realizes it is going to be a wild ride. Huck takes his guests into the wilderness for the party, where Sunny faces off against a mountain lion and survives. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, he becomes the life of the party, which soon gets out of hand. Stream the film on Netflix.

3. Spenser Confidential (2020)

Peter Berg’s ‘Spenser Confidential’ stars Mark Wahlberg as Boston police Sergeant Spenser, who gets released after serving five years in prison for assaulting a fellow officer, whom he believed to have been involved in the murder of a family friend. Ignoring the warning from prisoners as well as corrupt cops to leave Boston, Spenser takes up residence with his old friend Henry Cimoli (Alan Arkin) and is introduced to his roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke). With their help, Spenser dives back into the Boston underworld, investigating the brutal deaths of two police officers. Watch the movie, adapted from ‘Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland’ by Ace Atkins, here.

2. Instant Family (2018)

Loosely inspired by director Sean Anders’ personal experiences with fostering and then adopting kids, ‘Instant Family’ tells the story of Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie Wagner (Rose Byrne), whose decision to start a family leads them to foster care adoption. While attending a fair to meet foster children, they are impressed by Lizzie (Isabela Merced), a rebellious 15-year-old girl, with two siblings, 11-year-old Juan (Gustavo Escobar) and 6-year-old Lita (Julianna Gamiz). Initially wishing to take in a small child, Pete and Ellie find themselves the guardians of three, including one teenager, overnight. However, becoming a foster parent comes with its own set of challenges that the couple is forced to navigate. You can stream the heartfelt family comedy-drama here.

1. The Union (2024)

Helmed by Julian Farino, ‘The Union’ follows Mike McKenna (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker from New Jersey. His life changes forever when he meets his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), after 25 years. Working as a secret agent for a covert intelligence organization known as The Union, Roxanne tranquilizes Mike and takes him to London. There, her boss Tom Brennan (J. K. Simmons) tells him that a briefcase containing the identities of every American spy has fallen into the wrong hands, and the agency needs a “nobody” like Mike to retrieve it before it is auctioned off to the highest bidder. Mike gets recruited into The Union and undergoes two weeks of intense training before being thrown into the field with Roxanne. Watch the spy action comedy on Netflix.

