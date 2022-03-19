7 Movies Like Deep Water You Must See

Adrian Lyne’s directorial ‘Deep Water‘ is an erotic psychological thriller movie that is based on the eponymous 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith. The story revolves around a married couple—Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas)—and the frailties of their matrimony. In order to save their marriage, Vic gives Melinda a free pass to have affairs but when her lovers start disappearing, he becomes a prime suspect in the eyes of everyone.

Known for various erotic thrillers, Adrian makes a grand return by depicting the very essence of the genre by filling the movie with themes such as infidelity, deceit, toxic mind games, and most importantly, murder and blood. If you are looking to dive deeper into erotic thrillers and watch other movies like the Ben Affleck-starrer, here is a list of recommendations for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Deep Water’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. A Perfect Murder (1998)

The Andrew Davis directorial, ‘A Perfect Murder,’ revolves around a rich Wall Street industrialist Steven Taylor, his wife Emily Bradford Taylor, and his wife’s secret lover David Shaw. After discovering that his wife is having an affair, Steven plots to commit “a perfect murder” by manipulating David into murdering her so that he can collect her inheritance. Much like ‘Deep Water,’ ‘A Perfect Murder’ touches on the themes of adultery and murder, the only difference being that the wife is in the crosshairs instead of the lover.

6. Unfaithful (2002)

‘Unfaithful‘ follows the turn of events in the lives of a seemingly perfect married couple, Connie Summer (Diane Lane) and Edward Summer (Richard Gere). One day, Connie gets approached by a young stranger and one thing leads to another, as she starts obsessing heavily over him and starts having an affair. However, she would have to face the consequences of her selfish actions. As the name and storyline suggest, ‘Unfaithful’ is a movie about infidelity and cheating, while also focusing on the themes of jealousy and loyalty, all of which are also found in ‘Deep Water.’ In both the films, the husbands feel the surge of jealousy taking over them that makes them want to get their hands dirty.

5. The Last Seduction (1994)

Starring Linda Fiorentino and Peter Berg, ‘The Last Seduction’ portrays a thrilling and suspenseful tale of Bridget Gregory who persuades her husband Clay to do business with some drug dealers. Having done that, she runs off with almost a million dollars and hides in a small town in middle America. Meanwhile, Clay is obliged to send some detectives after her to get the money back and pay off a loan shark who is constantly threatening him. ‘Last Seduction’ much like ‘Deep Water,’ depicts the control and manipulative power that the wife holds over her husband, forcing the husband to agree to the absurd demands of his wife, only to regret his decisions later.

4. Fatal Attraction (1987)

Another one of Adrian Lyne’s classic erotic thrillers, ‘Fatal Attraction’ revolves around a married lawyer Dan Gallagher who has a one-night stand with his colleague Alex while his wife and kids are away. But when Alex starts to stalk him and his family, to want him for herself, he regrets it. ‘Fatal Attraction’ shares quite a few similarities with ‘Deep Water,’ apart from the fact that both are directed by Adrian Lyne. Both the movies contain some erotic and intimate scenes, a married couple with frailties in their relationship, and a lover resorting to some questionable measures to get what they want.

3. Body Heat (1981)

Lawrence Kasdan kicked off his directorial career with ‘Body Heat,’ which revolves around a married woman Matty Walker and her newly found lover Ned Racine. They start having an affair so passionate that they contemplate getting rid of Matty’s husband Edmund for good, so that she can inherit his money and they can live happily ever after. The classic erotic thriller comprises all the elements that are required to make for a thrilling and gripping watch, just like ‘Deep Water.’ The careful plotting of a murder, a weak marriage, and the involvement of a lover, make both of the movies similar.

2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Tom Cruise-starrer, ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ revolves around the sexual adventures of Bill Harford, when his wife Alice lets him know her fantasies, and some sinister threats that he has to deal with. Bill gets shocked when Alice reveals that she had thought about having an affair a year earlier. Following this revelation, he embarks on a bizarre and night-long adventure, only to be warned that his life is in danger. Much like ‘Deep Water,’ we see the husband on the receiving end of infidelity from his wife, after which he takes some actions that he regrets later on. Apart from the thrilling narrative, both the erotic thrillers use vivid imagery and erotic scenes to highlight the genre even better.

1. Gone Girl (2014)

Based on the eponymous novel, the David Fincher directorial, ‘Gone Girl,’ revolves around a seemingly happily married couple, Nick Dunne and Amy. When Amy disappears out of the blue, it is Nick who gets thrown under the scope, with the media all over him and his house, as he becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife. Apart from Ben Affleck playing the role of a suspected husband in both the movies, there are other instances throughout the narrative that makes them alike. The gripping theme of infidelity, the cracks in the marriage, and a husband who looks to be guilty. Not only that, but ‘Gone Girl’ also consists of some sensual scenes, literally combined with murderous ones, just like ‘Deep Water.’

Read More: Where Was Deep Water Filmed?