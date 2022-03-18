Where Was Deep Water Filmed?

Veteran filmmaker Adrian Lyne of ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ and ‘Fatal Attraction’ fame came back from his hiatus of twenty years to direct the erotic thriller movie ‘Deep Water.’ The story, based on the eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith, is set in the sleepy township of Little Wesley. Vic and Melinda Van Allen (Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas) are a couple stuck in a loveless marriage. The foundation of the marriage is built on sand, held in place by a risky arrangement. Melinda can bed any number of lovers as long as she stays in the family because divorces are often messy.

Obsession leads to dangerous paths, and Vic finds himself occupied with the mystery around the death of one of Melinda’s former lovers, Malcolm McRae. Hoping to separate Melinda from her current suitor, Vic falsely confesses about his involvement in the murder. However, the story ventures further into the rabbit hole, and Vic is in for a shock himself. Most of the story unfolds in the township of Little Wesley, and the suburban ambiance adds a beguiling layer to the story. However, you may wonder where the movie was filmed. If that is the case, allow us to probe further.

Deep Water Filming Locations

‘Deep Water’ was filmed in locations in and around the US, especially Louisiana. Filming commenced in November 2019, coming under wrap sometime after that. Although the township of Little Wesley is fictional, the cast and crew found the ideal suburban ambiance in Louisiana. The government features a lucrative Motion Pictures Production Tax Credit program, employing which productions can receive up to 40 percent of tax exemption on qualified expenditures within the state.

Thanks to the credit program, and a unique entanglement of cultures and architecture, Louisiana has fast established itself on the country’s movie industry map. Eigil Bryld, the cinematographer of ‘In Bruges,’ handled the principal photography, while Jeannine Oppewall, whose past credits include ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘LA. Confidential,’ came on board to handle the production designing department. Let us now transport you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Most of the filming took place in and around New Orleans, a vibrant Louisiana metropolis situated by the Mississippi River. A central filming location in the city was the famous (or infamous) Urbania House, a privately owned property in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans. The archaic house stood in for the home of the Van Allen couple in the movie. The house is a popular filming destination, as it served as a location in ’12 Years a Slave’ and a production base in the horror movie ‘Hell Baby.’

Moreover, the cast and crew also ventured out into the city to capture some sequences. Shots were lensed along the Frenchman street and in a pub in the neighborhood of the French Quarter. The city is a melting pot of French, American, and African cultures, and the cultural confluence lends the city its distinct nature. New Orleans is known for its historic architecture, vibrant nightlife, and thriving music scene. If you are ever in the city, don’t forget to sample the spicy local cuisine, as traditional dishes like gumbo and jambalaya are unique to the region.

