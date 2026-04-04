Jennifer Brown Murder: Where is Blair Watts Now?

In January 2023, a single mother of two, Jennifer Brown, suddenly vanished from her home in Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. A couple of weeks later, her remains were found in Royersford. The investigation led the detectives to a shocking plot and an unlikely perpetrator with a financial motive for committing the crime. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Truth About Blair,’ which also features exclusive interviews with Jennifer’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to solve the case.

Jennifer Brown’s Remains Were Found Two Weeks After She Vanished

Anita and Bruce welcomed their little bundle of joy, Jennifer “Jen” Matz Brown, into the world on October 28, 1979, in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania. She spent her early years in Northeast Philadelphia, but moved to Galloway, New Jersey, with her parents and sisters, Kelly and Sara, at the age of 13. After graduating from Absegami High School in 1997, Jennifer attended Atlantic County Institute of Technology, where she pursued a culinary arts program. To further her culinary studies, she went to Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Upon finishing her education, she eventually landed a job as a Senior Representative of Inside Sales at Wesco Distribution in Norristown, Pennsylvania, around 2018.

Apart from that, Jennifer harbored plenty of hobbies, including traveling, fishing, playing football, spending time at the beach, and cooking. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends, including her two beloved sons — Jordan and Noah. Unfortunately, her dreams of seeing her sons grow up to be successful and achieve great things in life were shattered when the 43-year-old mother of two disappeared on January 3, 2023. When she didn’t show up to pick up her son from a bus stop on the afternoon of January 4, she was reported missing. While her car was found parked at her home on Stratford Court in Limerick Township, there was no sign of her anywhere.

The authorities also found no signs of a struggle inside the house, but her cell phone was missing. In the following days and weeks, Jennifer’s loved ones and the rest of the members of the community participated in search parties alongside the authorities. Two weeks after her disappearance, on January 18, her remains were found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave behind an industrial facility along the 200 block of North 5th Street in Royersford. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by unspecified means. The autopsy also revealed that three of her ribs were broken before she was killed, and the cause of her death was likely compression asphyxiation.

Jennifer Brown’s Killer Transferred Money From Her Account After Killing Her

The authorities delved into Jennifer Brown’s personal and professional life in order to understand the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise. They learned that her eight-year-old son was in the care of her friend, Blair Anthony Watts, on the afternoon of January 3, 2023. Blair told the authorities that he had taken the child to his house for a sleepover and put him on the bus the following morning. He claimed that Jennifer didn’t call him to speak with her son that night. The detectives dug deeper and learned that Jennifer and Blair had been business partners since August 2022 and planned to open a restaurant together called Birdie’s Kitchen in Phoenixville later that month. As part of the deal, Jennifer contributed $14,000 to the business before opening.

However, Blair reportedly kept asking her for more money for equipment and repair work. It was reported that the location he wanted to rent for the restaurant refused to issue a lease because he hadn’t paid the building owners any rent. The authorities found it suspicious that on the day Jennifer disappeared or died, two money transfers, totaling to $17,000, were made from her account to an account for the restaurant. On January 4, Blair visited the restaurant location and told the owners he had the rent money. In his defense, he told NBC10Philadelphia: “I have nothing to do with anything. Just because I’m the last person to see her, that does not mean anything.” However, the detectives found it strange that Jennifer didn’t send clothes for her son with special needs or his medicines that he had to take twice a day.

The investigators spoke with the eight-year-old son, who claimed that Blair picked him up, told him Jennifer was busy shopping at the grocery store, and asked him to spend the night under his care. The boy also told police that while he sat in the car, Blair went inside her home and took her phone with him. His statements were corroborated by cell phone data, which showed that both Blair’s and Jennifer’s phones traveled together on the fateful day. Furthermore, a K-9 also indicated the presence of human remains in his car, which prosecutors linked to Jennifer’s murder. Armed with enough evidence against Blair Watts, the police arrested him on February 9, 2023, and charged him with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, and unauthorized accessing of a device issued to another.

Blair Watts is Currently Incarcerated at a Pennsylvania Prison Facility

Later that same year, in early December 2023, Blair Anthony Watts’ murder trial commenced after he pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence. The prosecution presented a series of incriminating evidence against him in front of the jury, including DNA evidence, witness statements, and cell phone records that placed him in the area where Jennifer’s buried remains were found. Meanwhile, the defense argued that the defendant was an easy target for the authorities and someone else was responsible for the murder. After nearly two days of deliberations, on December 13, the jury found Blair Watts guilty of first-degree murder.

The sentencing followed right after the touching victim impact statements made by Jennifer’s loved ones. Ultimately, Blair was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison. Right after the verdict, Jennifer’s aunt, Diane Brehm, expressed her relief, stating, “I feel amazing today. Justice was served for my niece, Jennifer Brown. It will never bring her back. But at least I know he will never walk out and hurt another family again the way he has destroyed ours. Thank you everybody for everything. God bless you all.” The following year, he filed a formal complaint to get his conviction and sentencing overturned. However, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania denied his appeal and affirmed his conviction. As of today, the 36-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in La Belle, Pennsylvania.

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