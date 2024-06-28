Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva: Where is The Mole Contestant Now?

While Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva-Hassiman is an incredible powerhouse with brains to match her beauty, she never really got a chance to showcase it during her stint in Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ season 2. That’s because she was sadly the first to be eliminated upon getting most answers wrong in the initial quiz round about who the saboteur in their new cast of 12 was, meaning her intuitions failed. However, the truth is the same as well as her drive has always backed her in the real world, which is how she has managed to achieve undeniable success in every path she has chosen to go down.

Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva’s Strategy Didn’t Pan Out

From the moment Jenn first appeared on our screens, it was evident she’s just as competitive as she is bubbly, smart, plus spirited, leading her to garner favorable attention from fellow participants. Not once did the others consider her a significant suspect, even after the inaugural challenge wherein she’d utilized all the limited ammo she had on just one intruder when there were four on the field. She was thus able to stick to her game plan — she’d already stated, “I get close to people quickly, I’m trusting, and I’m genuine. I know I will form alliances, you know, to have eyes everywhere.”

In fact, Jenn’s alliance was with Hannah Burns and Tony Castellanos, which is why she didn’t hesitate to immediately nominate the latter when a game of trust came around on day one itself. She honestly didn’t mind showing her cards this early since she believed it could lead to something much greater, only for the entire group’s trust to be broken — not by Tony but by Muna Abdulahi. Though since Jenn didn’t know this particular detail, she went into the quiz uncertain and tried her best to split votes across the table without gunning for one person, just for it not to work out.

Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva is a Thriving Professional in Every Sense

It was back in 2012, when Jenn was merely an 18-year-old environmental studies freshman at Goucher College, that she decided to kickstart her career so as to make the most of her time. Her first job was actually as a bank teller at Capital One, which she held for a year before moving on to serve as an attendant at a Sheraton Hotel, all the while also being a college assistant. Then, upon graduating in 2016, she took on the role of Team Lead at AmeriCorps NCCC prior to enrolling at Morgan State University for a Master’s in International Relations & Affairs (2017-2020).

However, Jenn still didn’t stop working; instead, she doubled down by serving as a teacher assistant at The Harbour School for 11 months, a job coach at the same institution for 1¼ years, plus a Resource Assistant for the U.S. Forest Service for another ten months. As a result of all this, she graduated debt-free while also having maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA before becoming a homeowner too — she bought a townhouse without even a co-signer in November 2020. Therefore, today, this former program analyst at FEMA (2020-2021) is a proud International Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Interior as well as a Sociology & Social Justice Ph.D. student at Morgan State University, a journey she began in August 2023.

Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva Has Never Forgotten Her Roots

While Jenn is a blissful resident of Prince George’s County in Maryland, at the moment, she has never taken her heritage for granted or hidden the fact she has both Guyanan and Venenzualizan origins. It’s hence no surprise this 29-year-old recently went to Guyana to further embrace the same, all the while already having explored the magnificence of Greece, Thailand, Colombia, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Iceland, as well as Turks and Caicos, amongst other nations, as a travel enthusiast. We should also mention Jenn is a fitness enthusiast, meaning she spends most of her free time either traversing the world, working out, hanging out with friends, or having quality time with her twin sister plus other loving family members.

Read More: Netflix’s The Mole Season 2 Filming Locations