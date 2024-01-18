Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies on Netflix (Jan 2024)

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most celebrated and accomplished actresses of her time, is among the highest-paid performers in Hollywood. An Academy Award winner, she is a versatile artist who excels in a variety of genres, such as indie movies, super-hit comedy dramas, and hugely popular action franchises. A knack for choosing the right films and a dynamic personality make Lawrence a favorite among fans. Netflix offers some of the best films she has worked on to date.

3. No Hard Feelings (2023)

‘No Hard Feelings’ is a comedy-drama starring Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, and Laura Benanti. It tells the story of 32-year-old Maddie Barker, who takes up the awkward job of dating Percy, the 19-year-old introverted son of a wealthy couple, to avoid losing her home that has been subjected to her unpaid property taxes. The couple wants Maddie to bring Percy out of his shell by helping him understand the perks of being a young adult, including, as you may have guessed from the title, sex. But Percy is a tough nut to crack and gives Maddie a tough time without even going against her, and this leads to the weirdest situations that are humorous. To find out whether Maddie manages to change Percy, you can stream the movie here.

Read More: Best Femme Fatale Movies on Netflix

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

With a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and Meryl Streep, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a disaster movie underscored by dark humor. Directed by Adam McKay, it has a pretty simple plot that involves an astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and her student (Lawrence) trying to use a media tour to make the public aware that in 6 months, a comet will hit Earth and has the potential for global extinction. As serious as the issue is, no one seems to be interested in listening to what they have to say, be it the very President of the United States or a couple of upbeat morning show hosts. As we get to see how different people react to the news or how they don’t, we are provided with a clear view of how we, as humans, have reached a point of ignorance from where there is no return, even in the face of extinction. You can stream the film here.

1. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ is one of those movies where Lawrence has delivered one of her finest performances. Released in 2012, this comedy-drama is about mental health issues and emotional struggles. Lawrence portrays the character of Tiffany opposite Bradley Cooper, who plays the role of Pat Solatano Jr. Pat is a patient suffering from bipolar disorder and is institutionalized in a health center in Maryland for a minimum of eight months under the court’s order after he beats up his wife Nikki in a fit of rage. However, his mother, Dolores gets him discharged earlier and brings him back to their home in Philadelphia. He is granted this early release only under the condition that he moves in with his parents, which he does.

Meanwhile, Nikki has since left Pat and has sent a restraining order against him. Pat has been prescribed medications, but he refuses to take them because they make him feel weird. According to his philosophy, he can be normal simply by adopting a healthy way of life and focusing on the “silver linings” in his life. Amidst all this, he wants to get his old job back and reunite with Nikki. This is when he meets Tiffany at a dinner invitation in his best friend Ronnie’s home. Tiffany is the widowed sister of Veronica, Ronnie’s wife, and comes with her problems. Both of them meet in these fragile mind states and start a love/hate friendship, the roots of which are based on them helping out each other to achieve their personal goals. Towards the end, they re-evaluate their relationship and assess their choices. You can watch this movie here.

Read More: Best Agatha Christie Movies on Netflix