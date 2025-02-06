Jennifer McClellan: What Happened to Dale “Tiger” Jameton’s Girlfriend?

Max’s ‘The Takedown: American Aryans’ takes us back to the time when the crimes of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas wreaked havoc across the entire state. The women associated with the members of the organization were referred to as Featherwoods, several of whom allegedly used to be accomplices to the crimes. Jennifer McClellan was the featherwood of Dale “Tiger” Jameton, and both of them were involved in several crimes. The docuseries highlights Jennifer’s relationship with the brotherhood and the crimes she committed with her partner and other members.

Jennifer McClellan Got Dale “Tiger” Jameton Out of Jail Before Dating Him

Raised in a seemingly rough household, Jennifer Lee McClellan went through quite a lot at a young age. For instance, at the tender age of 17, she became a mother to her first daughter. Over the next few years, she gave birth to a couple of more daughters. Meanwhile, she was also battling substance abuse at that time, which resulted in the intervention of Child Protection Services. When her daughters were ordered to live with her mother due to her drug habits, she began attending court-mandated parenting and substance abuse classes in order to regain the custody of her daughters.

Around the mid-2000s, Jennifer used to live in a tan brick house on Duvall Drive in Mesquite, Texas. The property belonged to her father, who passed away in a motorcycle accident in Dallas, Texas. Although her grandfather inherited the house, he allowed her to stay there. She also became involved with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and met Dale “Tiger” Jameton once before he was taken into custody for drug charges. On July 23, 2006, she bailed Dale out by paying the bond. At first, he was suspicious of her being a snitch or a cop, but she managed to gain his trust. Sooner rather than later, speaks flew between them and they began dating. As things got more serious between them, Dale moved into her Mesquite residence.

Jennifer McClellan Allegedly Had a Part to Play in Breanna Taylor’s Torture and Murder

Jennifer and Dale loved partying in different motels with other members of the ABT, indulging in drugs. Around August 20, 2006, the brotherhood found out that Jason “Trooper” Hankins’ girlfriend or Featherwood, Breanna Taylor, had been disrespectful behind their backs. In order to punish her for it, several members brought her to Jennifer’s house, where she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and tortured for a couple of hours before Dale and Devanrin Manuel choked her to death using a zip tie. According to Dale’s claims, Jennifer had been sleeping in the back room of the property while the torture and murder of Breanna were going on.

On the other hand, Devanrin claimed that Jennifer was also an active participant in the murder of Breanna. As per his account, she beat her up under the instructions of her boyfriend, Dale. She was allegedly aware of the torture and sexual assault that the ABT members inflicted upon her on the fateful night. A few days after the incident, she and Dale went over to the residence of two of his drug dealers and robbed them at gunpoint for the thousands of dollars that they owed him. He even zip-tied and blindfolded them to keep them hostage at Jennifer’s house until they paid him back in full.

However, while they were driving to her house with the two dealers in the back, they heard police sirens and were afraid that they were looking for them in relation to the burglary and kidnapping of the men in their vehicle. So, they changed their plans and left the two captives at a park. The couple then checked into a motel in Palmer before they started driving towards New Mexico and then towards Dallas to help one of his brothers in need. That led to Jennifer and Dale being chased by the Dallas police. During the high-speed pursuit, Jennifer threw his gun out of the window and surrendered at the end of the chase.

Jennifer McClellan Received a Reduced Sentence Due to Dale “Tiger” Jameton’s Guilty Plea

After the police took Jennifer McClellan and Dale “Tiger” Jameton into custody for the aggravated robbery, it didn’t take long for them to charge the couple for the murders of Anthony Ormwell Clark and Breanna Taylor. Also known by her alias name Mendy Sneed, Jennifer was also facing pending charges of failure to identify and prescription fraud from an unrelated case. In order to get her charges dropped, Dale took a plea deal and admitted to both murders in November 2007, receiving two concurrent life sentences in return.

When asked his reasons for not taking his chances and going to trial, he said, “I could’ve taken it to trial, and I could’ve beat it. But I didn’t want to take that chance of Jennifer going down.” He was grateful to her for many things, be it getting him out of jail by paying his bail or providing him with a home. Thanks to his efforts, Jennifer only received a 10-year sentence for the aggravated robbery charge and another 10 years for aggravated assault in relation to Breanna Taylor’s murder.

Read More: Richard Boehning: Where is the ATF Special Agent Now?