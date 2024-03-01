Jennifer McKay: Where is Jon Hickey’s Girlfriend Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode, titled ‘The Killer on Camera 4,’ chronicles the 2017 murder of Jon Hickey and the ensuing investigation that identified Daniel Greene as the perpetrator. Jennifer McKay, Hickey’s girlfriend, plays a crucial role in the narrative, pivotal in determining the killer. The episode delves into the significance of her involvement and explores the details of how she contributed to Greene’s identification.

Who is Jennifer McKay?

Jennifer McKay, a Maryland resident, had known Daniel Greene since their elementary school days, building a strong friendship throughout their childhood. However, their relationship took a romantic turn in 2012. Allegedly unbeknownst to her, Greene was a married man who had been deceiving her about his marital status.

According to allegations made by Greene’s wife, he went to great lengths to maintain the façade of being single. This included creating fake divorce and custody papers to present himself as unattached. Greene even purchased a house and furnished it, giving the appearance of having a bachelor pad. Concurrently, he carried on a relationship with McKay until 2017, behind the backs of his wife and two children. McKay stated that their relationship during those five years was of an on-again-off-again nature. Shortly after their final breakup, she met Jon Hickey.

Hickey, a volunteer firefighter for Baltimore County, became a significant presence in McKay’s life, providing her with the stability she had been seeking. Unfortunately, her joy was short-lived. On November 30, 2017, she contacted the police, urging them to conduct a welfare check on Hickey. She expressed her worry, revealing that she had been unsuccessful in reaching him for two days through various means like Facebook, texts, and email. Seeing his car in the parking lot heightened her concern for his well-being.

Upon entering Hickey’s home during the welfare check, the police discovered his lifeless body on the couch with a single gunshot wound to the head. Reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby camera, they observed an individual attempting to enter Hickey’s home on November 29. Seeking assistance, the police asked McKay to identify the person. Initially placing him as Greene at first glance due to the grainy nature of the video, she was then shown the footage in slow motion and provided with still images. After careful examination, she affirmed that the person’s beard and build led her to conclude that it was indeed Greene.

Jennifer McKay Now Keeps Out of The Limelight

Daniel Greene’s defense took action by filing a suppression motion against Jennifer McKay’s out-of-court identification and anticipated in-court identification. They argued that the police had employed suggestive tactics during their interview with her, subtly influencing her identification of Greene. Although the motion was initially granted, it was later reversed, and McKay’s identification became a pivotal piece of evidence on which the prosecutor’s case heavily relied.

She was summoned to testify during the trial and underwent cross-examination by the defense. They questioned her about statements made during the identification interview, where she had initially expressed uncertainties regarding Greene being the person on camera. Despite the defense’s inquiries, McKay steadfastly held her ground and maintained her claims. The emotional toll was evident as she spoke through tears. She said, “You can berate me all you want. It’s Dan in the video.”

Following her appearance in the trial, McKay has opted to maintain a low profile. The prosecutors posited that the motive for the murder was rooted in jealousy over her, making it entirely understandable that she would seek privacy and peace in the aftermath of such an experience.

