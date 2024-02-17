Roberta Lee-Kennett: Robert Telles’ Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Now Leads a Quiet Life

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the September 2, 2022, homicide of investigative reporter Jeff German outside his own Las Vegas home was as heinous as it was personal. After all, as carefully explored in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Assassination of Jeff German,’ he was stabbed to death following an altercation and thus suffered seven deep wounds across his neck plus torso. Yet, for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Roberta Lee-Kennett as well as her alleged connection to this entire ordeal through the suspected killer, we’ve got all the essential details for you.

Who is Roberta Lee-Kennett?

Although not much regarding Roberta’s early years, upbringing, or experience is known as of writing considering she prefers to lead a rather private life, we do know she’s a proud college graduate. She’d actually attended the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, from where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management before kickstarting her career in an entirely different industry altogether. According to records, she effortlessly landed the complex role of Estate Coordinator at the Clark County Public Office, Nevada, way back in the year of 2012, only to then maintain it for over a decade.

It hence comes as no surprise Roberta first met Robert Telles when he assumed office as Public Administrator in 2019, just for them to gradually grow so close co-workers began suspecting more. That’s especially because it appeared as if the former subsequently started using her alleged involvement with the boss to attain power in the office, per fellow estate coordinator Aleisha Goodwin.

Aleisha and several other female co-workers thus decided to get proof of this supposed couple’s illicit affair in the hopes it would lead Robert to lose his democratic public position for good. The reason: they’d had enough of his willingness to create hostility in the work environment, sexual innuendos, plus inappropriate behavior, and so, they simply wanted his core truth to come to light.

That’s when the women began following Roberta and Robert, only to learn these alleged lovers always secretly met in the parking garage of a nearby mall before ultimately ending up in her back seat. “You can see the shadows [of their heads coming together in the videos we took],” Aleisha said in the CBS episode before Rita Reid added. “It was so unbelievable, and it just took a minute to digest.”

However, both Roberta and Robert have since denied having an affair, with the latter just claiming she was someone he could “lean on” during hard times while trying to change the office’s atmosphere. As for the former, she told Jeff German, “I have not had an inappropriate relationship with him. I would not be friends with a man who thinks he’s going to have an inappropriate relationship with me.” Little did this relatively young married woman know the latter would include not only their statements but also their video footage in his online reports, shortly following which he was found dead.

Where is Roberta Lee-Kennett Now?

Despite the fact Roberta’s name was also kind of getting dragged through the mud with Jeff’s Robert-focused pieces, she was apparently never once seriously considered a suspect in his homicide. That’s because not a single piece of concrete evidence tied her to him in any way, shape, or form, plus she answered all police questions as honestly as possible while behaving as one might expect. Therefore, today, it appears as if her sole ambition is to move on from the past to the best of her abilities, all the while continuing to dedicate herself to her loved ones and her new job as a Family Service Specialist for the Department of Social Service — she was transferred effective September 17, 2022.

