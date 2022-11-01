Jerry Heiman Murder: Where is Barbara Opel Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Shattered: Mother’s Little Helpers’ follows the gruesome murder of 64-year-old Jerry Heiman in April 2001 in Snohomish County, Washington. The episode unravels how the murder was carried out by a bunch of killers. If you want to know about their identities and current whereabouts, we have you covered. Here’s what we know as of now.

How Did Jerry Heiman Die?

Jerry Duane Heimann was born on January 5, 1937, in Valley City in Barnes County, North Dakota, to Vernon William Heimann and Evelyn M. Crowley Heimann. The retired Boeing Company worker, 64, lived in a 3700 block of 22nd Street residence in the city of Everett in Snohomish County, Washington, with his 89-year-old mother, Evelyn, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. He had hired a woman to look after his ailing mother, and the caretaker lived downstairs of his North Everett home with her children.

Hence, it came as a shock for Greg Heimann when he found his grandmother, Evelyn, severely weakened and dehydrated when he dropped in to check on her and his father. Evelyn had been left neglected for days and sustained herself by eating newspapers, as per court documents. Combined with her inability to speak and Alzheimer’s, she was no help to the Snohomish County police officers looking for Jerry.

The 64-year-old’s body was ultimately found on April 21, 2001, on a Tulalip Indian Reservation about 10 miles away from his home. His autopsy report stated that he was killed on August 13 and had blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds on his body that resulted in his death. As per news reports, Jerry was suffering from terminal cancer at the time of his murder.

Who Killed Jerry Heiman?

The suspicion soon fell on Evelyn’s caretaker, Barbara Marie Opel, who lived downstairs with her 3 children – Heather, 13; an 11-year-old son; and a 7-year-old daughter. As per Welfare authorities, she and her children had been living like gypsies with no permanent address, after being evicted from 10 apartments for nonpayment of rent. It was Jerry who gave the family their required financial stability and even allowed them to stay downstairs in exchange for looking after his mother.

As per court documents, Barbara was given the freedom to handle household expenses, despite her frequent arguments with Jerry. She soon understood the financial prosperity of her employer and eyed the $40,000 in his bank accounts. According to Barbara’s sister, she was not very bright which was reflected in the plan she hatched to get the desired money from Jerry.

Barbara’s daughter, Heather, was a meritorious student and a talented basketball player to star in the WNBA. However, she desired a dirt bike, and Barabara promised her one in exchange for recruiting a team of 3 adolescent boys to carry out her plan. About a week before the crime, Heather had a crush on 17-year-old Jeffrey “Jeff” Grote who worked at the local skating rink. They got into a relationship and he was soon pursued by the mother-daughter duo to get involved in their plan of murdering Jerry.

Jeff was reportedly elected to lead the team which consisted of his friend Kyle Boston, 15, Kyle’s cousin, Mike, 13, Heather, and Heather’s best friend, Marriam Oliver, 14. As per news reports, Jeff was promised a car and cool clothes, the Boston boys were promised $300, Marriam was promised skates, and Heather her dirt bike by Barbara in exchange for carrying out her plan.

They were instructed by Barbara to take baseball bats and knives and attack Jerry inside his home on the evening of April 13, 2001. Jeff would later describe the event, “I waited until Jerry got into the house, got behind him, and hit him in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.” The Boston boys joined the attack with souvenir miniature bats and the two teen girls with a 10-inch kitchen knife. Barbara hid in the basement of the home with her two younger children while the teens carried out the attack.

After Jeff was murdered, the two young children of Barbara helped their mother clean up the crime scene by bringing mops to clear the blood and sheets to wrap the body. Along with the murderous teens, she disposed of the body and treated them to dinner and accommodations at the Rodeway Inn with Jeff’s credit card. Police were quick to trace the transaction and the teens soon started to confess to the crime.

Where is Barbara Opel Today?

Barbara would leave the ailing Evelyn alone at the home before packing all the valuable belongings of Jerry and going off in a truck rented with Jerry’s checkbook. She also transacted money from his account to pay the teens, 6 months’ rent on a duplex, and his credit cards to buy clothes for Jeff. The police caught up with her in late April, and her 11-year-old son helped the investigators find Jerry’s body.

Barbara was charged with first-degree premeditated murder with the aggravating circumstance of soliciting and agreeing to pay others to commit the murder. She was also charged with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person and second-degree theft. She was convicted on all counts and was sentenced to life without the possibility of release for the aggravated murder charge, 12 months for abandoning Heimann’s mother, and five months for theft. Barbara was also banned from any contact with her children.

Heather pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received life in prison, with a non-parole period of 22 years. Kyle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 18 years. Jeff pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 50-year prison sentence. Marriam also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 22-year prison sentence. Only Mike was tried as a juvenile and was released at the age of 21.

As per reports, Barbara is incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, Washington. Heather was due for release in April 2023 but got her sentence reduced in April 2022, which led to her discharge. Marriam also got her sentence reduced to 20 years, and Jeff’s sentence was reduced to 21 years.

