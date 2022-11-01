Who Were Efren Saldivar’s Victims? Where is He Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Shattered: Angel of Death’ follows an American serial killer named Efren Saldivar, who worked as a night shift respiratory therapist at Glendale Adventist Medical Center. He was found to murder at least 6 patients and was suspected in the murder of about a hundred more during his tenure from 1989 to 1997.

During interrogation, Efren had even allegedly admitted that he had been instrumental in the death of patients at other hospitals too where he had worked part-time. He used to kill octagenarian patients by injecting them with a drug named Pavulon. If you are interested to know more about the case as well as the current whereabouts of the killer, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who Were Efren Saldivar’s Victims?

Eleanora Schlegel, 77, suffered from multiple sclerosis and was admitted to the Glendale Adventist Medical Center on December 30, 1996, due to pneumonia. Her health condition was improving steadily, and she was slated to return home by the first week of January 1997. However, she was found dead in her bed on the evening of January 2, 1997, and her death was ruled as “respiratory failure.”

Salbi Asatryan was a 75-year-old American immigrant who was taken to the critical care of Glendale Adventist Medical Center on December 27, 1996. She suffered from troubled breathing and was treated by multiple respiratory therapists till she seemed stable enough. She was soon slated to be leaving the hospital but was found dead in her bed a couple of days later. Her death surprised her family since she was well enough to even breathe on her own and feed herself.

82-year-old husband Jose Alfaro suffered from emphysema and was admitted to the Glendale hospital on January 2, 1997, with severe pneumonia. He also suffered from chronic pulmonary and arterial diseases and the death of the World War II veteran on January 4 of “cardiorespiratory failure” seemed natural to his family.

87-year-old Luina Schidlowski of Glendale was also found dead in January 1997 in the Glendale hospital. Balbino Castro, 87, of Glendale, and Myrtle Brower, 84, of Van Nuys died under similar circumstances in August 1997 as per police reports. By then, the hospital premises were rife with speculations and rumor that the patients were not dying of natural causes, but was the handiwork of a possible “Angel of Death.” The workers at Glendale Adventist Medical Center thought the killer was one of the respiratory therapists who worked there named Efren Saldivar.

Where is Efren Saldivar Now?

Efren’s reportedly first failure was Jean Coyle, who would go on to survive his attack. While staying at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center, Jean had rung up for assistance in the late hours of February 26, 1997, and remembered Efren showing up. She later recalled how she had blacked out moments later but eventually regained consciousness. Jean would have not given it much thought if not for the rumors circulating regarding Efren in Glendale by then.

In April 1997, one of Efren’s colleagues in the respiratory therapy department, Bob Baker, reportedly complained to the erstwhile head of the department, John Bechthold, about Efren’s alleged criminal activities. However, Efren’s records showed nothing out of the ordinary and no action was taken against him. However, his dark secret was revealed weeks later when his colleagues decided to play a practical joke on him.

They had pried Efren’s locker on his night off to find some very potent drugs, including a drug used to stop the breathing rhythms of patients who were going onto a respirator named Pavulon. They also found empty syringes inside his locker. Since respiratory therapists were not allowed to handle such drugs, his colleagues finally had evidence against Efren. But they could not complain since they had committed a crime themselves by prying open Efren’s locker in his absence.

Word finally got out when one of the female therapists, Ursula Anderson, confided in a man named Grant Brossus about what they had discovered. Grant decided to go to the authorities at Glendale Adventist Medical Center in February 1998 with the hope of securing a reward. The hospital authorities conducted an internal investigation and handed the case to law enforcement. They brought in Efren for questioning in March 1998. He was released when the police could not find physical evidence of his criminal activities, despite his admitting to the murder of multiple patients during his tenure from 1989 to 1997.

However, he was terminated from Glendale, and his medical license was revoked as detectives started working to build a case against Efren. Throughout the summer of 1999, investigators dug up his potential victims from their graves and the bodies were examined by pathologists who sent tissue samples from the livers, bladders, and muscles to the toxicology lab. By January 2001, the investigators had 6 possible victims, and criminal charges were filed against him.

On January 10, 2001, officers arrested Efren, then 31, who had been working as a construction worker at his workplace. He was charged with the murder of 6 victims and was held without bail. On March 12, 2002, he pleaded guilty to 6 counts of murder and was handed 7 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. At present, he is serving his sentence at the California State Prison in Corcoran.

Read More: Jose Pina Murder: Where is Cameron Krumrey Now?