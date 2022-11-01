Jose Pina Murder: Where is Cameron Krumrey Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: Follow the Tracks’ chronicles the brutal murder of Jose Armando Pina, 23, in Bryan, Texas, in March 2019. He was a victim of aggravated robbery and was killed while visiting his cousin. The episode chronicles the investigative process that helped the police catch the killer, laying out the process in a clear and concise manner. If you are intrigued to know the identity and current whereabouts of the killer, we’ve you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Jose Pina Die?

Jose Armando Pina was a 23-year-old man, who was visiting his cousin in the 1700 block of W. Virginia Street in Bryan, Texas. His family described him as a kind and reliable man who loved his family, especially his mother, Margarita Davila, his sister, Brie Groff, and her kids. He looked out for all of them, always being there for his family and loved ones. As per his sister, Jose wanted to start a family of his own more than anything, wishing to get married and raise kids of his own.

On March 30, 2019, Jose was shot in front of his cousin’s house while waiting in his car during an aggravated robbery. His terrified cousin called 911, and officers and emergency respondents arrived at the scene, and a bleeding Jose was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Within hours, he succumbed to his injuries. His autopsy report stated that he was shot in the heart once with a handgun.

Who Killed Jose Pina?

The investigators arriving at the scene were quick to find the shell casing of a bullet, and a flip-flop reportedly left behind by the killer while escaping the crime scene. The escape route the killer took was corroborated by one of the cousins of Jose, who was also a witness to the murder. Bryan police officers canvassed the scene as well as the possible route the killer had taken to escape the crime scene. Jose’s sister had brought the officers a name of a suspect she had gotten from social media but he was quickly ruled out by the detectives.

Based on witness testimony, they were quick to establish that the killer had used a white vehicle to escape the scene. The law enforcement officials immediately issued a BOLO for the concerned white vehicle and searched their database before narrowing it down to a vehicle that belonged to a female. Officers of the Bryan Police Department found the white car and Cameron Krumrey driving it with his son. He refused to cooperate with the police and did not want to show his arms, even when the officers found a rifle in his car.

Officers showed up at Cameron’s address with a search warrant and found weapons, ammunition, as well as a suspicious amount of cash and marijuana. From the evidence discovered in his house, the police suspected that he was a drug dealer and brought him in for questioning. They also discovered surveillance footage as well as witness testimony that alleged him to be the killer of Jose.

While at the station for questioning, the officers found scratch marks on Cameron’s arms that he might have gotten while escaping through the vines from the crime scene. It was also established that the white vehicle belonged to his fiance, and officers reportedly found the handgun used for the murder and the clothing worn at the murder scene.

DNA evidence linked the handgun to the murder of Jose, as well as other forensic evidence, including the flip-flop, found near the crime scene. A Brazos County Grand jury indicted Cameron of murder charges in connection with Jose’s death as well as drug-related charges in June 2019. Investigators opined that Cameron was a dealer of Alprazolam and THC products based on the number of drugs seized from his home. He was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Where is Cameron Krumrey Today?

Cameron pleaded guilty to the murder of Jose and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in September 2019. The Assistant District Attorney in the case was quoted as saying, “The Defendant senselessly took the life of another individual as neighborhood children were playing across the street. The tireless efforts of the Bryan Police Department and local citizens are what brought Cameron Krumrey to justice to make our community a safer place.”

As per official court records, Cameron is incarcerated in a prison cell at the Mark W. Michael Unit in Anderson County, Texas. His inmate records stated that he will be eligible for parole in June 2044, and his projected release date is stated as June 2069.

Read More: Amber Eichner Murder: Is Killer John Eichner Dead or Alive?