Jerry Rosen: Where is Lou Pearlman’s Former Friend Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam,’ viewers get a detailed account of the music mogul Lou Pearlman and how his image as the creator of numerous boybands, such as Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, came crumbling down when he got into some serious run-ins with the law. The insightful docu-series features interviews with many of Lou Pearlman’s acquaintances, from the band members that he helped create to the officials who were involved in the case against him. In addition, one of his close friends, Jerry Rosen, also makes an appearance in the show.

Jerry Rosen Was a Close Friend of the Music Mogul Lou Pearlman

Jerome “Jerry” Rosen was born and brought up in Flushing, New York, in a seemingly loving household. He completed his school at John Bowne High School before pursuing Economics at Baruch College, for which he moved to New York City. Around the mid-1980s, while Jerry was a partner at a small-cap trading outfit called Norbay Securities, he got acquainted with Lou Pearlman, who handled duties at his air charter company called Airship International. The Bayside-based company, Norbay Securities, where Jerry was a partner, used to get in trouble with regulators, so they dealt with Airship quite frequently. Due to this business, Lou Pearlman’s company’s stock increased consistently, allowing him to sell thousands of shares at high prices in the market.

However, Jerry Rosen was allegedly paid handsomely, about tens of thousands of dollars as per a mutual friend, by Lou in return for giving Airship regular business and keeping his penny stock liquid. Gradually, they turned into close friends from business partners, so much so that they shifted to adjoining Penthouse suites in the then-popular Bay Club, Bayside. He was also a proud “backer” of Lou Pearlman. However, not long after, his business and stock-trading practices resulted in him getting in the crossfire of the NASD, federal regulators, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, before he was made to bear the consequences, he traded Airship shares at J. Alexander Securities and Prestige Investors. Both firms ended up getting in trouble and shutting down as a result.

Jerry Ventured Into the Real Estate Industry

After that, Jerry focused on becoming a Real Estate Agent and reportedly began serving as one in the early 2000s. After being a professional broker for about two decades, he bagged a job at Coldwell Banker as a Real Estate agent & Investor in January 2021 and claimed to find “any property in Florida or refer you to the best agents in any State in the USA.” In between, he relocated to Miami, Florida, where it took some time for him to get used to the high temperatures of the city. Then, in April 2023, he switched companies and got employed as a Sales Associate at London Foster Realty in the city of Miami Beach.

Adventurous Jerry Loves Traveling and Hiking the Mountains

Having a deep connection with her daughter, who lives in New York City, Jerry travels to reunite with her every once in a while. Besides her daughter, he also likes to become a part of the fast life of the Big Apple by riding around different streets and neighborhoods on his scooter. Being an adventurous individual, Jerry traveled to Costa Rica and explored the lush green mountains and landmarks of the country. In May 2022, he ventured into the deserted areas of Nevada, such as Willow Spring and Calico Hills Trail. He even took a long hike to the Overlook Mountain Wild Forest in Bearsville, New York.

Over the years, Jerry has explored different parts of Miami and the surrounding areas. He regularly finds great spots to watch the sunset over the horizon of Biscayne Bay. Recently, he has developed a hobby of fishing, which takes him and his friends outside of Miami to Fort Pierce. In April 2024, he also reunited with a couple of his old friends. Still continuing to travel around NYC on his scooter and hiking for various adventures, Jerry Rosen is focused on himself and tries to enjoy life as much as he can with each passing day.

