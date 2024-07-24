Lou Pearlman: Was the Boy Band Mogul Gay? What Was His Sexuality?

Although Lou Pearlman has undeniably been behind the success of many artists, it has all been marred by the fact he was a conman as well as liar who swindled thousands out of millions. This much has actually even been explored in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Pop: The Boy Ban Scam,’ along with the allegations that he was gay and a sexual predator – something he vehemently denied.

Lou Pearlman’s Sexuality Has Never Been Clear

While many believe Lou was a part of the LGBTQ+ community, he himself never admitted the same and actually even had several girlfriends whom he introduced as his girlfriend over the years. However, according to reports, there was nothing romantic or intimate about those connections – the only chemistry he did try to build was apparently with males, especially those he represented at one point. According to a 2007 Vanity Fair article, a singer named Phoenix Stone, who was an initial member of the Backstreet Boys, actually accused Lou of delving into the music industry to be closer to boys. “Basically, this was an excuse for Lou to hang around with five good-looking boys… He was along for the ride. What he liked to do was take boys out to dinner.”

Nevertheless, Lou himself later came forward to assert that, “You know, the accusations that came out in that article, none of it was substantiated. Nobody who I’ve made a success has ever accused me of anything negative like that. The Vanity Fair piece interviewed only people that had a grudge.” Moreover, and more importantly, individuals who were featured in ‘Dirty Pop’ plus a YouTube documentary have indicated their belief that he might have been gay since he was a bit touchy-feely with some group members.

Lou Has Been Accused of Being a Sexual Predator

Although many, including Backstreey Boys’ Lance Bass, Natural’s Patrick Kings, and O Town’s Michael Johnson, have asserted they never saw or witnessed anything untoward, they did notice their manager Lou was a bit affectionate, and if he did ever cross lines, they sincerely don’t know. In fact, Lance stated, “He’d always grab our arms and feel our muscles and go: ‘Hey boys, you workin’ out? Yeahhhh!’,” before adding he felt sympathy for Lou at the time because “even as a young guy, I assumed that Lou probably was gay. It didn’t really bother me. I knew then that I was gay, so I kind of related to him in a way.”

However, many others have come forward to express entirely different opinions as well as experiences, including Backstreet Boys’ member AJ McLean’s mother, Denise McLean. “As a mother, you kind of put two and two together,” she told Vanity Fair. “Yet there was always that fine line where you sat back and went, ‘O.K., is this a guy who always wanted to be a father or an uncle? Is this all innocent? Or is it more?’ I kind of thought that there might have been some strange things going on. But you just didn’t know.”

Then, she indicated fellow band band member Nick Carter could have likely been Lou’s victim as “My son did say something about the fact that Nick had been uncomfortable staying [at Pearlman’s house]… Then we heard from the Carter camp that there was some kind of inappropriate behavior. It was just odd.” However, she never elaborated on the same. There was also apparently a similar incident with an O-Town member during the filming of ‘Making a Band,’ resulting in the member leaving mid-way.

But again, apart from Lou himself, many others have also backed him in the assertion that he was not inappropriate or a sexual predator – he was just maybe too affectionate. Amongst them was a British heir named Julian Benscher, vehemently asserting, “I spent quite a lot of time with Lou from ’90 to ’94 and never did he behave inappropriately in any sexual fashion. Did I a couple of times think that maybe with one of the drivers he had an unusually friendly relationship? Sure. But I spent a lot of time with the boys and Lou, and I can tell you there was no inappropriate behavior. No way.”

