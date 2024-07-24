Tammie Hilton: Where is Lou Pearlman’s Nurse Now?

While there’s no denying Tammie Hilton had a very close relationship with boyband mogul Lou Pearlman since the 1990s, the exact nature of it was misconstrued. After all, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Pop: The BoyBand Scam,’ although many believe the duo were in a long-term, happy romantic relationship, they were just friends.

Tammie Hilton Met Lou Pearlman Through Work

It was 1999 when Tammie first came across Lou not as a member of the entertainment industry but as a patient when he was facing complications from a severe kidney disease. Because Lou’s health issues were tough, he needed a home nurse, and that’s when she came into the picture since she is a registered nurse — she graduated from Eastern Florida State College with her degree in 1993.

According to Tammie’s own accounts, she was employed by Lou for around a month and a half, during which they got to know one another well and became genuine friends. Then, a few weeks later, she suddenly got a call from him to hang out, and she agreed, only for him to socially begin introducing her as his girlfriend, per the show.

However, Tammie has always insisted they weren’t together. Instead, she asserts she went along with it because she genuinely liked him as a man and was well aware of the rumors floating around about his sexuality. She indicated she knew he was facing accusations of being too touchy-feely with the artists he was helping rise to the top, so she went along with his claims because she had never once witnessed anything untoward.

Tammie Hilton and Lou Pearlman Remained Close For Years

Tammie has actually never shied away from the fact that Lou kissed her once, but she felt no spark so she told him in her straightforward manner that they were just close friends. Nevertheless, they consistently talked multiple times a week, and he often even shared some personal details with her — he never opened up about the business, but he did about his feelings.

In fact, Tammie still remembers that when Lou lost one of his closest friends, Francisco “Frankie” Vazquez Jr., in 2006, he initially didn’t say anything about the matter. However, per the show, within a few months, he began indicating his belief that instead of suicide, the former had been murdered owing to their work, which did seem odd to her.

Little did Tammie know Lou would go on the lam from the federal authorities within weeks in late 2006, only to still stay in touch with her from his hiding spot across various nations. But alas, in June 2007, he was apprehended in Bali, Indonesia, following which he was extradited to the Orange County Jail before being sentenced to a federal facility in 2008.

Tammie Hilton Continues to Serve in the Healthcare Industry

Tammie admittedly did keep in touch with Lou a little following his conviction and incarceration, only to gradually fizzle things out for reasons more than one, starting with his crimes. His dishonesty, lack of remorse, as well as the belief he could eventually make things tight when he stole millions from innocent, honest individuals made her realize she couldn’t stick by him: “Because of the things he did and said, I can’t keep doing it.”

Then there’s the fact Tammie had a partner of her own at the time and wished to move forward in life, which she subsequently apparently did — the Orlando native settled down with a businessman. It’s unclear where this couple stands today, but we do know this Orlando native currently serves as a Wellness Partner at Amare Globe as well as a Registered Nurse at MSS Care, where she has been employed since 2013.

Read More: Mandy Newland: Where is Lou Pearlman’s Ex-Assistant Now?