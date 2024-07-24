Michael Johnson: Where is the Ex-Natural Member Now?

Ever since Michael Johnson was a young boy, he had dreams of being a part of the entertainment industry, unaware a chance encounter with mogul Lou Pearlman would change his life. This much, along with much more, has been explored in Netflix’s ‘Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam,’ wherein the former himself details his ups and downs with the now-disgraced male. Though what’s even more imperative to note is that despite everything, Michael truly has managed to do wonders as not just a singer but also a performer in every sense of the word.

Michael Johnson Kickstarted His Career Early

It was reportedly back when Michael was merely a 4-year-old boy growing up in Orlando, Florida, that he first developed an interest in the art of dancing, unaware it’d turn his life around. After all, he quickly realized he wished to pursue the same career, which he actually managed to do within a few years before also winning several awards, competitions, plus scholarships. Then, at the age of 8, this Disney feature star began dabbling in the world of musical theater, from where he honed his skills as a singer as well as a comprehensive performer.

However, it was when Michael was competing in a tap dancing competition at the age of 11 that he came across Lou Pearlman by pure chance, only to tell him he was going to be a star one day. Then, a couple of years later, they met again when the talent executive came to his school alongside the Backstreet Boys, just to recognize him and assure him that he could be a star if he wanted. This was the same year he won the titles of Mr. Dance of Florida and Teen Dancer of the Year, after which one thing led to another, and he became a part of Natural.

Michael Johnson and Lou Pearlman Worked Closely For Years

While Lou did not create the boyband Natural, he did sign them to his label Transcontinental Records but ensured that they’d be different from his previous successes, including *Nsync. He stipulated that while they would retain the label of a boyband, members would also play instruments, which led Michael to pick up drumming because he was one of the only group members who did not already play an instrument, and his experience in tap dancing helped too. But alas, following many records, some internal issues, a hiatus, and some members moving on with their personal lives, Natural disbanded for good in 2004.

That’s when Michael began working alongside other bands, dabbled in production and created a lot of new music before finally finding his calling with New Beats Fund as a drummer. He has been signed by Blue Suede Records since 2005, but he did briefly engage in business with Lou following Natural, unaware he was being taken advantage of. Michael and Lou were in Bali working on a project when the former realized his credit cards were being used because there was a federal case going on against Lou, only for him to initially not think much of it.

Michael was well aware of Lou’s past legal troubles, but since no case had ever stuck, he thought things would work out this time around as well, that is, until he saw his former manager forge a document. “He was sitting next to me, drawing something on a paper,” he candidly asserted in the show. “He then looked at me, held the paper up, and asked if it looked real. It was a logo of a German Bank.” It turns out, he’d created this to get a $1 million loan from the Bank of America, and it was granted – that’s when Michael decided to return home. However, he did stay in touch with Lou via call until his demise, only to now understand his best friend “was a monster” who stole without any remorse.

Michael Johnson is a Proud Partner, Uncle, and Dog Dad

While music is a significant part of Michael’s life to this day, his other priority seems to be his personal relationships, especially those he shares with his girlfriend, siblings, niblings, and pets. In fact, he’s especially close with his nieces, whom he even refers to as his goddaughters, and believes that caring for all his siblings and friends’ children is helping him prepare for his future family. Then there are his dogs, who reside with him in Palm Springs, California, while he continues to live a life of rock and roll, all the while dabbling in his other interests of traveling and outdoor activities too.

As for Michael’s relationship, he has been in a happy, healthy, loving bond with actress Anna Camp (‘Pitch Perfect’) since 2020, and neither of them shy away from sharing the details of their romance online. In fact, on their four-year anniversary in early March this year, he penned, in part, “I remember walking into our first date somehow knowing it was going to change everything. As I sat down, the booth collapsed under me, and I spilled the damn salsa. These are the pivotal moments that define a person’s life. Safe to say I fell for you right there and, amidst the laughter, a full bowl of salsa was delivered for a fresh and spicy start to a whole new beginning… I love you more than I love leather jackets… and nobody thought that would ever be possible.”

