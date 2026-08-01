Where is Jerry Westrom’s Family Now?

The episode titled ‘The Footprint’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ dives deeper into the 1993 murder of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann Childs, lovingly known as Jeanie, in her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The investigation lasted for more than two decades before genetic genealogy connected the homicide to a man named Jerry Arnold Westrom. The episode briefly sheds light on his family life before his arrest for the crime. Following that, his wife, Liz Westrom, and his children stood by Jerry during the trial. However, the conviction completely changed the course of their lives.

Liz Westrom Has Flourished as a Senior Director and Remains Close to Her Family

Liz Westrom thought she had met the love of her life when she crossed paths with Jerry Arnold Westrom. Shortly after, they began dating and eventually tied the knot on May 28, 1994, surrounded by their family and friends. Over the next few years, they welcomed their sons, Sidney and J.R. Westrom, and their daughter, Kassidy O’Leary, into the world. Their family was reportedly well respected in Isanti, Minnesota. However, their lives turned upside down when Jerry was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the June 13, 1993, murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. After his jury trial began in August 2022, his wife was seen entering the Hennepin County Government Center, holding his hand.

Ultimately, Jerry was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Even before the ordeal, Liz had always looked forward to leading a life guided by her personal connections and purpose. She earned a degree from the University of Nebraska before embarking on her professional trajectory. In 2011, she joined the Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin. Within the organization, her experience and skills helped her advance to the roles of Regional Manager, Program Manager, and Interim Director.

Currently, Liz serves as the Senior Director of Disability Services. On the personal front, her life revolves around her family, especially her three children, Sidney, J.R., and Kassidy. From cheering them on in their achievements to standing by them at their personal milestones, she remains an unwavering source of support. During her daughter’s marriage in October 2025, Liz expressed her joy by sharing the memorable moments from the wedding. In her free time, she enjoys going out to different restaurants with her friends to have meals together or simply makes her way to the golf course. Liz is also a nature lover who delights in immersing herself in the beauty of sunsets and mountains.

Kassidy O’Leary Finds Strength in Her Loved Ones After a Difficult Chapter

Kassidy O’Leary had fostered a close bond with her father. She has always been a talented hockey player, and Jerry often attended her games. However, she was left devastated when he was convicted of murder. Since then, she has chosen to keep further information about her professional life out of the limelight. In her personal life, Kassidy has fortunately found love in her partner, Megan O’Leary. As their relationship continued to blossom, the couple finally got married at a beautiful venue on October 10, 2025. Both Kassidy and Megan are advocates of the LGBTQ+ community.

The pair often goes on adventures like camping and cave exploring, accompanied by their two pups. Kassidy is also a sports enthusiast and often visits the stadium to watch basketball and hockey games, surrounded by the lively atmosphere. Apart from that, she enjoys making lifelong memories with her family. Most recently, in July 2026, she and Megan visited Lake Louise and immersed herself in the serenity of nature. Furthermore, Kassidy shares an unbreakable bond with her brothers, Sidney and J.R., and never misses any opportunity to express her affection toward her mother.

Sidney is Leading a Quiet Life, While J.R. is Thriving as an Assistant Director of Residence Life

Sidney Westrom graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2014 before pursuing higher education at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus. However, it is essential to note that he has decided not to share further information about his career, which may indicate his choice to maintain a low profile. From what we can tell, he loves playing video games in his free time and often explores his creative side through his drawings. Sidney also loves escaping into the world of movies whenever life becomes too overwhelming.

Following his high school graduation, J.R. pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies at St. Cloud State University and earned the degree in the spring of 2022. He continued his studies at the University of Mississippi and ultimately graduated with a Master of Arts in Higher Education/Student Personnel in May 2024. During his time there, he entered the workforce as a Graduate Assistant with the Department of Student Housing. In that role, J.R. notably oversaw Deaton Hall at the institution. Moreover, he served in an Academic Initiatives role in the residence halls during his time with Student Housing.

As of writing, J.R. is making his mark as the Assistant Director of Residence Life at Southwest Minnesota State University. From his childhood, he has been a talented hockey player, just like his sister, and has played on several teams. When he isn’t busy with work, he still loves playing hockey and enjoying hobbies like tubing and skiing. Back home, J.R. is leading a fulfilling life with his family, particularly his mother, Liz, and his soulmate, Sarah Brown. He and Sarah have expanded their little world by welcoming their pup into their lives. From celebrating festivals like Easter together to attending hockey and baseball games at the stadium, J.R. cherishes every moment he spends with his partner.

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