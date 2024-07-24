Jess Adams: Where is the Resurrected Rides Car Owner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Resurrected Rides’ sees an expert team of mechanics doing impeccable custom work on old and dilapidated cars and transforming them into their owner’s dream machines. Created by Rick Hurvitz, the debut season of the series introduced us to charming crew members and the humorous host, Chris Redd. However, the car owners invited to receive upgrades often drew attention with their eccentricities and intriguing stories. Having a lot of the former, Jess Adams drove onto the scene in her Altima with five of her purse dogs.

The ‘Resurrected Rides’ team understood the high durability and cleanliness demands of the car’s interior, as the car seats were filled with dog hair, and one of the little furballs threw up in Chris’ lap. In addition to a stylish revamp of the exteriors, the team ingeniously incorporated a vacuum cleaner and treat dispenser into the car, helping Adams with her vehicle maintenance issues.

Jess Adams is Working on Multiple Avenues of Income

An actress and social media strategist living in Los Angeles, California, Jess Adams takes on a variety of ventures when it comes to her professional life. She has played the guest and supporting roles of Jen in ‘Community,’ Mimi in ‘The Nine Lives of Chloe King,’ Casey in ‘This Thing with Sarah,’ and Amelia in Lifetime’s ‘Psycho Sister-In-Law.’ In recent years, her acting career seems to have taken a backseat, while Adams focuses on modeling, influencer promotions, shooting YouTube videos, and affiliate marketing.

Adams is a recurring guest on the Jubilee YouTube channel, which featured her on their June 21, 2024, video titled ‘Test Your FBoy Radar.’ Along with Nut and content creator Leena, she participated in separating an eclectic group of men into two groups of “Fboy” or “not a Fboy” based on questions asked to them. Adams secured first place by correctly identifying the highest number of participants. The actress is looking forward to starting her very own podcast with her friend, Kasia, which they plan to call ‘Not the Same Podcast.’ Adams is a part of the Bicoastal Mgmt modeling agency and also offers a personal message-crafting service on Cameo.

Jess Adams is an Adoring Dog Mom with a Vibrant Social Life

Adams has an active social life in Los Angeles, often going out with her friends and attending gatherings and festivals. Of her five dogs seen on the show, Evelyn sadly passed away on April 4, 2024, after struggling with seizures before turning two. “Life can be cruel and time can be short,” wrote the dog mom in memoriam on Instagram. “She was here for only a little, but was the most loving little girl. Thank you for all the love you’ve sent today. Evelyn’s passing was really unexpected and sudden. She had the best attitude and the softest, tiniest kisses.” The LA resident takes especially good care of her fur babies, with miniature furniture in her house, and takes them wherever she possibly can.

The actress took part in the 2024 Renaissance Pleasure Faire at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, California. Heading out to the location in April dressed in white as an elf, she joined other cosplaying friends in their tradition of eating a pickle and petting goats. She attended a celebration with her friend and pianist Kim Lee at Crustacean Beverly Hills at the beginning of June, enjoying the company and wine. The ‘Resurrected Rides’ beneficiary met up with many from her circle once again as they celebrated pride month. Her most recent social outing was at the Burgundy Room, where she attended a Summerween costume party dressed in all black.

When she was on the show, Adams talked about wanting to date but finding it difficult to do so. This seemed to be the case due to the condition of her vehicle and the status of owning five dogs, which some potential partners may consider a red flag, according to the mechanic crew. It appears that the actress is still on the lookout for dates, with her appearance on Jubilee giving some hints. She has also performed and uploaded skits poking fun at her recent experiences on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. Regardless of difficulties and hardships in her personal or professional life, Jess Adams maintains a positive attitude of sunny optimism and always has her lively furry family waiting for her at home.

