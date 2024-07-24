Vanessa Grace Rolon: Where is the Resurrected Rides Car Owner Now?

Helmed by Rick Hurvitz, ‘Resurrected Rides’ calls in a range of interesting personalities whose cars have been facing extreme neglect and upgrades them into slick and stylish machines representing their owner’s spirit. In the debut season hosted by comedian Chris Redd, one of the most sunny and radiant guests was Vanessa, a surf instructor at Huntington Beach who owned a 1992 Ford Econoline in bad shape. Prolonged exposure to the seaside atmosphere had corroded and rusted the vehicle, creating holes in the roof that made water seep into the cabin.

With plenty of space to work with, the team lined the van’s interior with wood and even ventured outside their comfort zone to create a plumbing system that fed a hand shower. The exterior was given a ‘70s beach theme with serene shades of ocean blue and a wave decal towards its rear. The literal crowning work of art was Don’s custom-built surfboard mount, which was unracked with a lever and extended down the vehicle’s side, creating an easy mechanism for Vanessa to store her surfboards.

Vanessa Grace Rolon is a Teacher, Ambassador, and Surfer

Growing up in Moreno Valley, Vanessa Grace Rolon was inspired to become a surfer by watching ‘Gidget’ and the titular teen girl’s surfing adventures. Her family would visit Lake Perris, where she waterskied, letting go of the rope to feel as though she were riding waves in the boat’s wake. Now, in her late 30s, Vanessa has successfully grown up to follow her passions of surfing and traveling, doing much more than she imagined to touch the lives of so many in her community and beyond.

Vanessa wears multiple hats as a substitute teacher at Huntington Beach Union High School District on weekdays, a surf instructor at Huntington Beach on weekends, and working as a board member at the Huntington Surf Museum on Sundays. Despite her busy schedule, Vanessa’s bottomless passion for surfing compels her to make time for and teach it as much as she can. If you visit Huntington Beach in the mornings or at the weekends, you are sure to catch a glimpse of the surfer expertly navigating its waves with a grin.

Vanessa Champions Women’s Empowerment and Representation in Surfing

Vanessa inadvertently stepped into the limelight as a pillar of her community after creating a Facebook group called Women Who Surf in 2014. The now international group is dedicated to women who love the sport as much as she does and successfully engages in feminist activism in the field. Currently having over 35,000 members, the group has served to create equality in the once-male-dominated sport of surfing.

The group has even raised the prize money for women’s surfing competitions to equal that of the men’s in Santa Cruz. Vanessa furthers the cause of representation through her participation in the Latinx Surf Club, a group she formed in 2017 to create a space for people of her demographic to inspire each other. Her activities have continued to gain recognition, and she is an admired figure in the community, with a greater focus on surfing after its induction into the Olympics in 2020.

Vanessa Loves to Share her Surfing Journey with Family and Friends

Vanessa is a single mother to her preteen son, Marley, who is also following in her footsteps and stepping onto the surfboard. She is separated from her husband, Nick Yeager, who worked as an executive chef at the Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar. Vanessa is currently in a relationship with Jerry Toliver, who she met in 2022 at a surfing competition at Huntington Beach. She has been teaching Jerry since and nurturing his shared drive for surfing. Vanessa is nearly a decade older than her lover, and they often share romantic moments together on the beach.

