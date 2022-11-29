Jesse Grund: Where is Casey Anthony’s Ex-Fiance Now?

Peacock’s ‘Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies’ takes the viewer through the disappearance of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony and portrays how she was reported missing about a month after the incident. While the police prioritized the investigation, they soon found that Caylee’s mother, Casey Anthony, was giving them false information. Such developments led to Casey’s arrest, and although she was acquitted of the murder charge, moral policing by the public made it difficult for her to start a new life.

Interestingly, when Caylee was born, Casey was with her ex-fiance, Jesse Grund, who believed he was the child’s father. However, the mother of one soon revealed a sinister revelation that made Jesse’s world go upside down. Well, let’s dive into the details surrounding the case and find out where Jesse Grund is at present, shall we?

Who Is Jesse Grund?

Jesse and Casey got acquainted with each other before 2008, and they had a seemingly happy relationship initially. While on the Peacock documentary, Casey talked about her difficult childhood and accused her father, George Anthony, as well as her brother, Lee Anthony, of raping her. On the other hand, Jesse made Casey feel safe, and she was thankful for finding someone to love. When Casey got pregnant with Caylee, Jesse believed he was the father of the child.

However, the expecting mother revealed on the show that she realized she got pregnant after being reportedly raped at a party, and Jesse had no connection with the baby. Still, since she and Jesse were engaged around that time, she never corrected her ex-fiance and instead confirmed that Caylee was his. From the looks of it, Jesse was a very caring father and was attached to Caylee from her birth. Although, he soon suspected something fishy and decided to undergo a DNA paternity test. The test results proved that he was not Caylee’s father, and Casey decided to lie again by claiming that she conceived her child after sleeping with an old friend.

Naturally, Jesse was highly disappointed by the outcome and had no idea why Casey would lead him on for so long. This break in trust proved to be the final nail in the coffin as the couple broke up soon after and decided to go their separate ways. When interviewed on the Peacock documentary, Casey confessed to lying and letting everyone believe that Caylee’s father was an old friend. She claimed she had no idea why she went on lying for so long and admitted that the right course of action would have been to confess the truth.

Where Is Jesse Grund Now?

Since Jesse was extremely attached to Caylee, he was devastated to hear of her disappearance. Although he mentioned that Casey was a good mother initially, he went on to accuse her family of being dysfunctional and said, “There is no way they have any semblance of a normal family life.” Interestingly, Jesse was looked at as a person of interest during the initial investigation, but he insisted on his innocence and even took a polygraph test to prove that he was not involved in the 2-year-old’s murder. However, he believed that Casey was involved in the incident in some form and implored her to speak the truth.

Once Casey was put on trial after being charged with Caylee’s murder, Jesse appeared as a witness and testified in front of a judge. He even mentioned that Casey had told him about how her brother allegedly abused her and stated that he believed his ex-fiance was telling the truth. Once the jury acquitted Casey of the murder charge, Jesse spoke his mind about the verdict and said, “I would tell her she needs to repent, because at the end of the day, she is going to have to answer for why Caylee isn’t on this earth anymore.” On the other hand, Casey’s defense team accused Jesse of milking the incident for money as he talked about publishing a book about his experience.

Currently, Jesse resides in Orlando, Florida, and is happily married to Aubrey Grand. The couple seemingly shares a child together and seems to have built up a happy life surrounded by family and friends. Furthermore, Jesse earns a living as a strength coach and even co-owns the fitness training center, Unconventional Strength. It is heartwarming to witness Jesse’s wonderful life, and we wish him the very best for the years to come.

