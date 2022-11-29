Lee Anthony: Where Is Casey’s Brother Now?

Authorities in Orlando, Florida, received an alarming phone call on July 15, 2008, which informed them about Caylee Anthony’s disappearance. Although two-year-old Caylee had gone missing in June, her mother, Casey Anthony, reported her missing after a whole month which made authorities quite suspicious. While Caylee’s remains were recovered in December of the same year, the police soon realized that Casey was feeding them false information, which led to her arrest.

Peacock’s ‘Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies’ chronicles the incident and portrays how Casey’s family, especially her father, George Anthony, and her brother, Lee Anthony, renounced her after Caylee’s disappearance. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out where Lee Anthony is at present, shall we?

Who Is Lee Anthony?

Although Casey and Lee grew up together, the siblings never developed a proper bond. Instead, they seemed to drift apart gradually, and reports mention that Casey was not on good terms with her brother. In fact, Lee later said he was angry since Casey did not invite him after Caylee came into this world. Moreover, he even alleged that Casey would often try to keep Caylee away from the rest of the family, which increased the distance between the siblings. Still, Casey and Lee remained on cordial terms and did come across each other during family gatherings.

When interviewed on the Peacock documentary, Casey explained her decision to distance herself from her family and claimed that she was raped by her father and sexually assaulted by her brother during her younger years. Casey alleged that her father, George Anthony, would often force himself onto her at night, while Lee also took advantage of her innocence. In fact, she asked her defense team to reveal her claim during her murder trial and insisted that this was the reason she tried to keep Caylee away from her family. However, even though Casey’s ex-fiance, Jesse Grund, testified that she had told him about Lee’s sexual abuse, both her father and her brother vehemently denied the shocking allegations.

When Caylee disappeared in 2008, Richard Anthony and his wife, Cindy, appeared to blame their daughter for the incident. In fact, once the police revealed that Casey had been feeding them false information and was allegedly partying while Caylee remained missing, Richard went so far as to disown his daughter and insisted that this wasn’t the Casey he had grown to love. Lee also appeared to follow in his parents’ footsteps and seemingly suspected Casey of harming her child.

Where Is Lee Anthony Now?

When Casey was charged with Caylee’s murder and put on trial, Lee appeared as a witness and talked about his relationship with Casey. Surprisingly, Lee’s testimony appeared to be supportive of his sister as he claimed that Casey had informed him about their father’s alleged abuse before the two-year-old disappeared.

Although Lee still appeared angry with Casey for keeping Caylee away from the family and not inviting him to her house after her birth, he expressed doubts about his sister’s ability to be a murderer and even tried to explain to stain found in her car as an accidental one. However, George wasn’t that kind in his testimony as he tried to put the entire blame on Casey’s shoulders and appeared convinced she was responsible for Caylee’s death.

Once Casey was acquitted of the murder charge in 2011, Lee returned to his everyday life and preferred to keep away from the public sphere. A 2018 report claimed that Lee married Mallory Parker in 2012, and the couple had built up a happy life for themselves. The report even stated that Lee and Mallory were proud parents to Parker Lee Anthony, who came into this world in 2013. However, considering the allegations Casey made against her father and brother, it is quite natural for her not to remain on good terms with the rest of her family.

