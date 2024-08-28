Jessi: Why Did She Leave P Nation? Where is She Now?

Jessi AKA Jessica Ho is a K-pop rapper known for her solo career after her involvement in hip-hop groups like Uptown and Lucky J. The “ZOOM” singer is one of the central subjects in the Apple TV+ docuseries’ K-Pop Idols,’ which delves into the behind-the-scenes reality of the Korean music industry from the perspective of different musicians. Thus, as Jessi, who has been in the game for years, embarks on her European tour—without a company behind her for the first time ever—her unique experience provides an authentic insight into the life of a well-established, independent artist. Therefore, as fans accompany Jessi on her often tumultuous journey following her departure from her previous company, P Nation, interest is bound to arise regarding the reason behind the end of their professional relationship.

Jessi Left PSY’s P Nation in 2022 After a Three-Year Contract

Jessi debuted in the South Korean music industry in 2005 and went on to be a part of various creative endeavors before signing with P Nation. In 2019, she was the first artist to sign with the record label founded by PSY, the famous South Korean musician known for the global hit, “Gangnam Style.” Under the company, Jessi released some of her biggest hits, such as “Nunu Nana,” “What Type of X,” and more. However, once her three-year contract with the company ended in 2022, the artist parted ways with the label instead of re-entering another deal.

Consequently, the same led many fans to speculate about the reasons Jessi and P Nation may have had for their separation. Although there wasn’t an instant explanation provided to the fans, Jessi has since spoken about the issue, providing clarity on the matter. As per reports, in a 2022 concert, the artist shared with her fans that she had left P Nation on good terms, and she would forever be grateful to PSY for his support in her career. The same year, she also appeared on a Podcast, ‘Fun with Dumb,’ where she expanded upon her relationship with P Nation and PSY.

“Even ’til this day, even though I did leave P Nation, I can still stand here very confidently saying that PSY is one of the best, production-wise,” said Jessi. “He’s so good at creativity. Just—everything— he’s a perfectionist.” She further added, “The only thing that I didn’t like about working with him was [that] he was just too involved in everything—but when I saw his (live) show. I was just like, damn, this guy is, like, so much older than me, and he’s still f*cking performing. He’s dancing like a beast, and he does a two-hour and thirty-minute show.”

Thus, despite Jessi’s departure from P Nation, she continues to hold immense love and respect for PSY and even joined him on stage at the Summer Swag concert in 2023 to perform their collaborative song, “Ganji.” Ultimately, Jessi confirmed that she left the label to proceed as an independent artist for more control over her artistry. Furthermore, there were reports that the artist wanted to open a record label of her own. Nonetheless, in April 2023, she ended up signing with another company, More Vision.

Jessi is Thriving as an Independent Artist Today

While Jessi was under More Vision, she released her song “Gum.” However, a few months after the song’s release on October 2023, the rapper ended up parting ways with the agency. In a publicly shared statement, More Vision—headed by Jay Park, Jessi’s longtime friend—confirmed that the contract’s conclusion was a mutual decision. Although the same led to rumors about possible bad blood between the two, both have cleared the air, assuring their fans that the rumors were untrue. Thus, through their amicable separation, More Vision and Jay Park continue to wish Jessi the best in her career.

Therefore, it seems Jessi has been enjoying continuing her career as an Independent artist. Recently, she has taken the stage in numerous countries, putting out electric shows for her fans across Asia. She started the year off in Taichung, Taiwan, kicking off the new year with a bang. Since then, she has been to Hong Kong, Dubai, and Tokyo, Japan, for various concerts. Additionally, her trip around the globe has also included a pitstop in Bali, where she enjoyed the local scenic beaches and luxurious resorts. The artist also collaborated with another artist, Afgan, and appeared as a feature on his single “Escape.” As such, her career continues to grow successfully under her independent management!

Jessi is Looking For a Lifelong Commitment

After being in the public eye for almost two decades, Jessi’s personal life has naturally become a point of interest for her fans, who are always eager to learn about any developments in her relationships. In 2019, the artist broke up with her long-term boyfriend and hasn’t been in a public relationship since. She discussed the same when she appeared on the reality show ‘The Manager’ in 2020. According to Soompi, Jessi shared, “Just last year, I was still dating my boyfriend of two years. He was so good-looking. But I realized that good looks aren’t what matters. A man’s face isn’t important; it’s what it’s in his heart that’s important.”

Likewise, in the documentary, the artist expressed her wish to marry and start a family soon to balance out the effort she puts into her professional and personal life. “Now I’m in a place where I’m looking for love,” said Jessi. “If I meet a guy, I’m actually going to try and marry this person rather than just have a little fling with them.” Since she hasn’t made any public announcements regarding her romantic life yet, fans remain in the dark about the same. Nonetheless, it remains evident that the artist is looking for something serious.

