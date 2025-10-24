Jessica Currin Murder: Where is Quincy Omar Cross Now?

When a young 18-year-old mother named Jessica Currin was found dead in her hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, the entire community was left shell-shocked. Despite the detectives zeroing in on a few suspects, the mysterious murder remained unsolved for several years. In the episode titled ‘Lost in the Night: Who Murdered Jessica Currin’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the entire case and the investigation that ensued are covered in a detailed manner with the help of exclusive and insightful interviews with the victim’s loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation.

Jessica Currin’s Burned Remains Were Found Near a Local Middle School

On November 29, 1981, Jessica Melissa Currin entered the world of Joe Currin in the form of a little bundle of joy. She grew up to become a compassionate individual who was known for standing up for herself and others. She attended Graves County High School, where she had made many friends, thanks to her sociable personality. In her late teens, she became a mother for the first time as she gave birth to her son, Zion, in 1999. By the summer of 2000, Jessica moved out of her family home and was in a romantic relationship. Her dreams of building a fulfilling life with her son were soon shattered in late July 2000.

When Jessica couldn’t be found anywhere, her parents reported her missing and searched for her alongside the authorities. A few days later, in August, the desperate search ended when a teacher discovered human remains behind Mayfield Middle School in Mayfield, Kentucky. The police rushed to the scene and concluded that the remains belonged to 18-year-old Jessica. By that time, the remains were burned and decomposed. The detectives found a black, braided belt near the remains, leading the medical examiner to declare that she had been strangled to death with the belt. However, since the remains were burned and decomposed, the signs of strangulation and rape were not reportedly visible.

Jessica Currin’s Killer Was Allegedly Intoxicated While Committing the Murder

As the detectives dug deeper into the life of Jessica Currin and what she was doing hours and days prior to her disappearance and murder, they learned that she was at a friend’s house on the night of July 29, 2000, alongside her cousin, Vinisha Stubblefield. As per Vinisha’s accounts, Jessica left to walk home late that night and was offered a ride by a group of friends, including Quincy Omar Cross, Jeffrey Burton, sisters Tamara and Victoria Caldwell, and Vinisha herself. The cousin told the authorities that the group was intoxicated on drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

Instead of driving Jessica to her home, the group allegedly took her to Jeffrey’s house, where Quincy reportedly hit Jessica and forced her into a back bedroom. Vinisha claimed that she saw Quincy strangling Jessica’s neck with his belt while he instructed others to participate in the assault. Later, the group of friends allegedly engaged in sexual activities amongst each other. However, Victoria Caldwell told the authorities a varied version of events that transpired on the fateful night. She claimed that Quincy hit Jessica with a bat in the car and made her unconscious. Jessica allegedly regained consciousness in the bedroom of Jeffrey’s house, where she was raped. As per Victoria’s accounts, Quincy proceeded to hit her in the head with a metal tool before strangling her to death with his belt.

She told the detectives that the group then wrapped her remains in a blanket and kept them hidden in Jeffrey’s garage. She claimed that a while later, the group disposed of the remains in the middle school and set them ablaze to get rid of all the evidence. On the morning of July 30, Quincy was reportedly arrested for drug possession. During his interview, he claimed to have no knowledge of Jessica Currin. Alongside Quincy, Tamara Caldwell and Jeffrey Burton were also arrested, but they didn’t testify against him. Although the investigators had a reason to believe that the belt found near the remains belonged to Quincy, the medical examiners couldn’t find any forensic evidence that proved the same.

Quincy Omar Cross is Serving His Sentence While Awaiting His New Hearing

Before Quincy Omar Cross stood trial in 2008, Victoria Caldwell and Vinisha Stubblefield pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse. During Quincy’s trial, the two testified against him and told the jury how he struck Jessica Currin and strangled her. The prosecution also showed a diary provided by Victoria that contained entries supporting her testimony. However, the defense argued that the prosecution lacked any physical evidence that tied the defendant to the murder. Meanwhile, the accused also maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Eventually, the jury found Quincy guilty of capital kidnapping, murder, first-degree rape and sodomy, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Thus, he was sentenced to three life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes. In the following years, he and his attorneys tried to have the conviction overturned. In 2014, the court denied his post-conviction motion, after which the defense counsel, with the assistance of the Kentucky Innocence Project, requested a full evidentiary hearing. In October 2025, even Jessica Currin’s father, Joe Currin, publicly asked the courts to consider a new hearing for Quincy.

Joe told CNN, “We’ve just always (been) hoping that the truth would bring itself out. But when you’ve got more people hiding the truth than you do trying to get to the truth, it’s kind of hard to do.” With the assistance of his defense attorneys, the Kentucky Innocence Project, and the Exoneration Project, his evidentiary hearing is tentatively scheduled for late November 2025. Meanwhile, he is currently incarcerated at Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyville, Kentucky.

