Netflix’s ‘Primetime Preacher$’ is a true-crime documentary film that delves deep into the golden age of Christian broadcasting in the 1980s, with televangelist Jim Bakker and several other preachers garnering a huge following through TV screens across the nation. However, underneath the facade of righteousness and religion, Bakker held some dark secrets as he was accused of rape by an actress and model named Jessica Hahn.

Jessica Hahn Accused Jim Bakker And Another Preacher of Rape

Born on July 7, 1959, in Massapequa, New York, Jessica Hahn was a regular guest on ‘The Howard Stern Show,’ from the late 1980s up until the 2000s. The Massapequa High School graduate became the center of public attention in 1987, when she accused the popular televangelist, Jim Bakker, of raping her on December 6, 1980, when she was only 21 years old, working as a church secretary. As per her account, Bakker and another preacher, John Wesley Fletcher, drugged and raped her. She alleged that the televangelist then paid her approximately $279,000 to remain silent. Following the allegations, Bakker resigned from the PTL Satellite Network and Heritage USA.

Years later, in his book, Bakker defended himself and claimed that he was “set up” and that he and Jessica had consensual sex. After becoming famous for accusing Bakker, Jessica became a Playboy model while continuing to feature on ‘The Howard Stern Show.’ After allegedly having a short relationship with Sam Kinison, she began dating Ron Leavitt in 1991. He was the co-creator of ‘Married…with Children,’ in which she also appears as Ricki. For the next few years, she landed roles in numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘High Heels on a Lady,’ ‘Dream On,’ ‘Bikini Summer II,’ and ‘Unhappily Ever After.’ Jessica’s years-long relationship with Ron ended after his death in 2008.

Jessica Hahn Leads a Private Life After Her Apparent Divorce

Not long after Ron Leavitt’s passing, Jessica Hahn reportedly tied the knot with a film stuntman named Frank Lloyd. In a 2017 interview with The Charlotte Observer, the former model and radio host opened up about her personal life at the time. At the time, she led a picture-perfect life on a ranch located an hour north of Los Angeles, California, with Frank and multiple animals, including a pet turkey named Pearl. “I moved out into the country to just start over. We have a bison, horses, chickens. I get eggs every day… You really grow up when you’re all alone. I mean, I’m married and all, but we live out in the woods…Boy, have I changed from what I used to be like,” she elaborated.

Jessica also spoke about the aftermath of the Jim Bakker scandal, revealing, “I go out and sometimes people, rarely, but once they hear my name, they’re like, ‘Oh.’ I get embarrassed. I never used to get embarrassed. I guess because the reality of it hit me. It’s ridiculous.” However, by 2018, cracks had begun to appear in her marriage to Frank, reportedly leading to their separation that year. Several years later, in July 2023, Frank Lloyd filed for a dissolution of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences between him and Jessica. As of today, not much is known about her personal life, as she prefers to keep it away from the limelight.

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