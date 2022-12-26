Jessica Heeringa Murder: Where are Jeffrey Willis and Kevin Bluhm Now?

In April 2013, the whole state of Michigan was left scrambling after the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, a glass station worker. The clues discovered near her last known location painted a grim picture of her fate that left many wondering just what happened to Jessica. Even today, parts of her life during her last moments remain a mystery, though the details that have been discovered have provided some closure to the woman’s loved ones. The first episode of the seventh season of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared’ tells the story of Jessica and the developments that had been made in the case until that point. If you are interested in learning more about the case and the current whereabouts of those responsible for Jessica’s kidnapping and demise, we have your back!

How Did Jessica Heeringa Die?

Jessica Lynn Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, 25-year-old. As an employee at the Exxon gas station in Norton Shores, Michigan, Jessica was working a late night shift on that night. According to records, the last transaction made under the Michigan native’s name occurred at 10:55 PM. The purchase of a single cigarette lighter helped provide the investigators with a timeline of events that might have possibly taken place that night.

Jessica’s disappearance was noticed at around 11:15 PM when Craig Harpster entered the gas station for some fuel. He tried to find Jessica in order to pay for his purchase but was unable to find her. Realizing something was amiss, the potential customer immediately called 911, and the police arrived 15 minutes later. The initial suspicions of a robbery gone wrong went out the window when the authorities found all of Jessica’s money and the cash in the station’s register where they should be.

Apart from Jessica’s things, the police found a pool of blood outside her place of work. Additionally, parts of a firearm were also discovered on-site. After about an hour, a police dog searched the nearby area thoroughly, but nothing was discovered. As of writing, Jessica’s remains have not yet been found. However, the investigations and the procedures indicate a strong likelihood that Jessica was killed shortly after her disappearance. At the time of the incident, Jessica had a 3-year-old son named Zevyn.

One of the major suspects in the case of Jessica Heeringa’s disappearance was a man who had been observed to be flirty with her at her workplace. One of the gas station regulars commented that Jessica had not been her usual self the night before. The eyewitness explained that there was another man who had been present while she made some small talk with the gas station employee. Observing the interactions between the two, the regular felt that the man was being too familiar with Jessica.

Realizing that something was not right, the person telling this particular incident decided to wait outside the gas station until it closed. However, she did see the man from the station leaving the station. Additionally, one of the gas station managers reported that she had seen a strange man being suspicious outside the place and was repeatedly opening and closing his silver minivan at 11 at night. After this point, no one less than three cameras saw the described vehicle running away from the gas station.

Who Killed Jessica Heeringa?

Any leads on Jessica’s case went cold until April 2016. Despite numerous attempts made by the authorities, no information had been found about Jessica’s fate apart from the presence of a strange man. However, in April 2016, a 16-year-old girl from Muskegon County, Michigan, told police that a man tried to kidnap her. she had been taken by a man while leaving a party. However, she was able to escape the minivan used by her abductor and walked barefoot, yelling for help.

The kidnapper of the teenage girl was a man named Jeffrey Willis. His minivan bore a resemblance to the vehicle spotted near Jessica’s workplace on the night of her disappearance. Additionally, the gun found in possession of the then 47-year-old man was said to be a match with the firearm parts discovered near Jessica’s workplace. Willis also looked similar to the sketch of the strange man that was made based on the description of one of Jessica’s regular customers. Hence, the police were able to gain a search warrant to find evidence in his house. However, no trace of Jessica or her body was found in the man’s house. A few other locations connected to Willis were also searched, but nothing turned up.

In December 2016, it was decided that Willis would stand on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa. One of the biggest pieces of evidence against the man, in this case, was his computer. The device contained a folder named “vics (assumed to be short for victims),” with a subfolder titled using Jessica’s initials. The presence of multiple photos of Jessica combined with her date of disappearance being mentioned there made many believe that Jeffrey Willis was indeed responsible for her disappearance. The authorities also found videos of necrophilia and murder porn on the computer.

Another prominent name in the case of Jessica Heeringa is that of Kevin Bluhm, cousin of Jeffrey Willis. The former Michigan Department of Corrections prison guard was charged with lying to the police during a violent crime investigation. The charges were filed on June 21, 2016, as Bluhm had apparently told the investigators some things regarding Jessica’s disappearance but later claimed that the sorry was false. In the end, Bluhm shared that he had seen Jessica’s lifeless body and helped bury her.

According to Bluhm, he had been contacted by Willis on the night that Jessica disappeared to come to a vacant home that once belonged to the latter’s grandfather.. When he reached his destination, the former prison guard saw the woman with a head wound. Not only was Jessica tied down, but Bluhm could also not see her making any movements and presumed her to be dead. He shared that Jessica had apparently been sexually assaulted by Willis, who had reportedly used sex toys on the kidnapped woman. The duo then wrapped her in a sheet and buried her at a place on Sheridan Road. When he reached there, a hole had already been dug, and there were shovels that they used to bury their victim.

Where Are Jeffrey Willis and Kevin Bluhm Now?

The trial of Jeffrey Willis started in May 2018 and ended on May 16, 2018, when the jury found him guilty of Jessica’s kidnapping and murder. While the case went on, the defense attorney’s claimed that the minivan seen on the date of the disappearance belonged to someone who was trying to buy drugs from the gas station employee. Her partner, Dakotah Quail-Dyer, had previously confirmed that she was familiar with heroin. A month following the guilty verdict, Willis was sentenced to life in prison without parole. This was Willis’ second life sentence as he had been found guilty in the murder trial of Rebekah Bletsch on November 2, 2017, and given the same punishment. As of writing, Willis is apparently serving his time at Saginaw Correctional Facility, located in Freeland, Michigan.

As for Kevin Bluhm, he had not argued against the charges of being an accessory since he had helped Willis bury Jessica’s body. On November 27, 2017, he was found guilty of the same. His sentence included the time he had already served in the Muskegon County Jail since September 20, 2016. He also had to wear a GPS-tracking device for a year and was on probation for 5 years. In January 2019, the court decided that Bluhm would have to wear the tracking device for at least one more year since Jessica’s body had not been found. At present, he is seemingly still in Muskegon County, though his probation is likely to come to an end in January 2023.

Read More: Ashlea Harris Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?