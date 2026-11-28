Jessica Jo O’Grady was a 19-year-old college student who aspired to become a teacher and had a promising future ahead of her. However, her life turned upside down in May 2006 when she went missing in Omaha, Nebraska. Although her disappearance was later investigated as a homicide, her remains have never been recovered, leaving her family searching for answers. The episode titled ‘Gone Girls’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder University’ explores the circumstances leading up to her disappearance and how the investigation led them to the killer. Moreover, the episode features interviews with the law enforcement officials who diligently worked to solve the crime.

Jessica O’Grady Set Out From Her Home in Her Car Before She Went Missing

Rachelle O’Grady and Marc Fryar’s lives were filled with immeasurable joy when they welcomed their daughter, Jessica Jo O’Grady, into the world on September 16, 1987. Growing up, she always felt the presence of her parents’ love and support. At home, she loved playing with her brothers, Andrew Winter, Eric Fryar, and Dustin Winter. She notably maintained a close bond with her aunt, Shauna Stanzel, and lived with her aunt for a short period in her childhood. Sadly, Jessica’s parents were unable to work out their relationship, leading to their divorce. Rachelle eventually found love once again when she met Shelly O’Grady and they soon tied the knot.

Jessica had always been loved by her friends and family for her cheerful personality. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of Nebraska Omaha to pursue higher education. By 2006, she was working as a waitress at a steakhouse in West Omaha to support herself and aspired to become a teacher. She was living in Omaha with her cat and her two friends. While working at the steakhouse, Jessica crossed paths with Christopher A. Edwards, and they quickly became friends. Over time, their relationship deepened, and it wasn’t long before they began dating. On May 10, 2006, Jessica got ready to meet Christopher at his home and left her residence around 11:15 pm.

However, when none of Jessica’s friends or family could contact her, they grew concerned. She also failed to show up for work, which prompted her loved ones to report her missing two days later. During the search, officials found her car in a parking lot across the street from the steakhouse where she worked but found no signs of a struggle there. As they continued investigating, they questioned Christopher, who claimed that although he and Jessica had plans that night, she never arrived. He further claimed that he texted her on May 11 to ask why she didn’t come over but received no reply, as per the records. Despite the consistent efforts of the authorities, Jessica’s remains have never been found, and her case is considered a homicide.

Mounting Forensic Evidence Helped Investigators to Identify the Killer

During the initial questioning of Jessica’s friends, authorities learned that the 19-year-old left from her home to meet Christopher, intending to tell him that she was allegedly pregnant with his child. It is worth noting that it has never been confirmed whether she was really pregnant. According to reports, after Christopher claimed that he had texted Jessica when she didn’t come to meet him, digital forensic experts reviewed her phone records. It revealed that she had placed the last call to him at 11:48 pm on May 10, 2006, and she never received any text from him, contradicting his statements. Court records show that detectives then executed a search warrant on Christopher’s bedroom in his aunt’s house where he was living.

During the search, forensic experts found spattered blood on multiple surfaces, including the headboard, ceiling, and nightstand, as per the court records. They also found a large, damp bloodstain and two bloodstained towels inside a plastic garbage bag in the garage near his vehicle. Further investigation led officials to discover a short sword in his closet with traces of blood on it. The use of Luminol reportedly helped the experts determine the presence of blood on two walls of Christopher’s room and that it had been cleaned. They also found traces of blood on the ceiling covered up with white paint and a pair of garden shears and a shovel inside his car, with the handle of the shears containing a bloodstain.

According to official reports, DNA testing of the bloodstains matched Jessica and excluded Christopher as a potential contributor to nearly all samples. As investigators dug deeper, they learned that at the time, he was in a serious relationship with a woman named Michelle Wilkin, who became pregnant with his child in January 2006. Court records specify that when she was questioned, she revealed that Christopher had admitted to her about sleeping with Jessica and told her that he had heard that the 19-year-old was pregnant. During later proceedings, Michelle testified that he had claimed he met Jessica at his home to end their relationship. Christopher was arrested on June 9, 2006, and formally charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony on June 12.

Christopher Edwards is Serving His Sentence at a Nebraska Prison Today

The jury trial of Christopher finally began in March 2007, during which the prosecution argued that he had killed Jessica inside his bedroom and subsequently attempted to conceal evidence of the crime. They presented multiple pieces of forensic evidence and introduced several witnesses, including Michelle. They further introduced digital evidence from the defendant’s laptop, which showed it was used by someone at around 2:26 pm on May 9, 2006, to conduct Google searches on arteries.

Furthermore, the prosecution introduced CCTV footage that captured Christopher purchasing white shoe polish and poster paint from a drugstore on May 11. They emphasized that the poster paint chemically matched the paint that was used to cover bloodstains on Christopher’s bedroom ceiling. On the other hand, the defense contended that the prosecution had failed to prove that a homicide had taken place and maintained that the disappearance alone didn’t establish Jessica’s death.

The defense raised concerns about the DNA testing procedures and interpretation of the DNA results. Christopher was convicted of both charges on March 31, 2007. In June 2007, he was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison for murder and received another 20-year prison term for the weapon charge, to be served consecutively. Although the defendant appealed his convictions and sought postconviction relief multiple times, the court has upheld his judgment each time. Christopher is currently incarcerated at the NDCS Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

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