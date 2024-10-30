Jesus: Is He Based on a Real Candelária Massacre Witness?

With Netflix’s ‘Children of the Church Steps’ revisiting the tragic July 23, 1993, Candelária massacre right in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, we get a drama unlike any other. That’s because this tragedy in itself involved kids and teenagers, so this drama highlights their lifestyle while also paying close attention to their dreams in the hours leading up to the shooting. Therefore, of course, the character of Jesus has cemented himself in the audience’s hearts not only because of his past but also his unwavering loyalty and quest for love.

Jesus de Silva Has a Chequered Past

It was back when Jesus de Silva was merely 10 months old that he was found abandoned beside bags of trash, meaning he grew up in the system in every way. However, his knowing this detail and the fact the only thing that has ever been his is his name is something that has haunted him for years in more ways than one, right along with his fear of death. That’s why he faces every challenge head-on and even kisses a corpse’s foot simply because he had heard it removes the latter fear from one’s soul but to no avail.

Jesus was in an orphanage under the child protective services until shortly before the massacre, which is where he’d first come across Douglas, Sete (aka Seven), and Pipoca (Popcorn). Little did anyone know that the local chocolate factory warehouse he had handpicked to loot for money was actually because of its security guard. He was the same man who had administered physical punishments to him in the system, and he was looking for revenge, which he got.

On a more personal love, Jesus’ affection for Jessica was what consumed him. He wants them to have a future together and is ready to do anything for her, even steal the crown off of Mother Mary’s statute. And that’s exactly what he did, resulting in him having to spend the night inside the church rather than on the steps of it like usual, unaware some policemen would soon arrive at the scene and open fire. He was the one who raised the alarm that something was wrong, but alas, he was too late, as Douglas and Sete lost their lives. Thus, he grabbed Jessica and Pipoca’s hand before escaping the ordeal.

Jesus is a Fictional Character With Some Very Real Qualities

Although Jesus was created from the ground up for this original production, he is not entirely fake, considering the series creators were inspired by real-life events and real people. In fact, as per records, they actually talked to the massacre’s survivors or their remaining kin in order to get a complete grasp of the situation before creating their own complex, three-dimensional characters. That’s how we understand that they had dreams despite their hardships and were actually forced into a life of crime rather than having chosen it, all the while experiencing everything a normal teenager does in terms of their emotions.

Creator Luis Lomenha actually even told Deadline, “Working with survivors was essential to authentically representing this story. We collaborated closely with some of them to understand the nuances of their experiences and, importantly, to ensure that their voices were genuinely heard. Their insights guided us not only in the narrative but in every choice that we made, from dialogue to the portrayal of emotions. This collaboration was crucial in ensuring that the series honors their resilience and the stories of countless others.”

Nevertheless, it is imperative to note that out of the 72 kids and teenagers who were there that night, 8 were killed, and around 40 more lost their lives in the ensuing years to various crimes or diseases they contracted from the streets. In other words, it’s likely that even if Jesus was a real person, his past experiences, his trauma concerning this matter, and his circumstances, unfortunately, might have become too much for him just a short while later.

Read More: Tiago Marques Tribute on Children of the Church Steps: How Did He Die?