How did Daryl Hannah’s Dog Die? Did JFK Jr. Really Fly to LA For Its Funeral?

FX’s ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette‘ follows the whirlwind romance of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, giving the audience an intimate look into the ups and downs in their highly publicised relationship. Before jumping into their relationship, the show sets the stage for the story, giving the audience an idea of who they were before they met each other and how their lives changed after they got together. In the first three episodes, John is seen in an on-and-off relationship with actress Daryl Hannah. While theirs a rocky romance, it hits a point of no return at the end of the second episode, when Hannah’s dog passes away.

Daryl Hannah’s Dog’s Death was a Turning Point in Her and JFK Jr. Relationship

The events presented in ‘Love Story’ present a fictionalised version of John and Carolyn’s story, but the major events presented in the series are borrowed from real events, which were either heavily reported on in the media or were shared by the people who knew the couple in real life. The incident regarding Daryl Hannah’s dog is mentioned in Liz McNeil and RoseMarie Terenzio’s book ‘JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography.’ It is no secret that John and Daryl had been in a tumultuous relationship, which seems to have been running on fumes by the time John met Carolyn. In 1994, the couple had separated once again, and two deaths sealed the fate of their already doomed relationship. Reportedly, Daryl’s dog had been with John in New York City, while she lived in Los Angeles.

According to reports, he was walking the dog in Central Park when he suddenly lost control, and the dog ran off into the busy road with the leash. The poor animal was hit by a car and died because of the impact. Accounts shared by people close to John in the book reveal that he had been pretty upset about the whole thing, even though it was an accident. Daryl, meanwhile, was heartbroken, and she asked her dog’s ashes to be brought to her in Los Angeles, where she could give her beloved pet a proper funeral. Instead of letting someone else bring the ashes, she asked John to bring them, and, according to an account in the book, he felt that she was punishing him for her dog’s death. That time was particularly difficult for John because his mother, Jackie Kennedy, had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma a few months ago.

Her health wasn’t very good, and John didn’t like leaving her to go to LA. Anyway, he honored Daryl’s wishes, and according to the book, when he gave the box with ashes to her, she didn’t like the box, probably having expected it to be better than what he had brought. Still, the funeral was held, and John returned to New York City, only to discover that his mother’s health had worsened. She passed away a few days later, and according to one of his friend’s accounts in the book, he resented Daryl for pulling him to LA and robbing her of the precious few days he could have spent with his mother. This resentment, among other things, is believed to have contributed to bringing their relationship to a decisive end.

