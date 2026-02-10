Where Was Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Filmed?

Adapted from Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’ by Elizabeth Beller, FX’s ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ is a biographical romantic drama series that chronicles the high-profile love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Created by Connor Hines, the narrative follows the union of media sensation and charming bachelor, John F. Kennedy, and free-spirited, independent executive at Calvin Klein, Carolyn Bessette.

When the pair crosses paths with each other, they notice an instant romantic spark between them. Not long after, they follow their hearts and begin their romantic journey that becomes the subject of heavy public scrutiny. Although John and Carolyn become an iconic couple, the intense fame and attention they receive tend to threaten the foundation of their relationship and tear them apart. Set in the 1990s, the romantic tale of the titular characters unfolds in New York City, where the hustle and bustle represent the chaos in their relationship.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ was conducted primarily in New York, especially in New York City. According to reports, principal photography commenced in June 2025 under the working title ‘American Love Story’ and wrapped up after about five months in November of the same year. One of the directors, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, opened up about her experience on set as the premiere date approached. She stated, “I had an amazing time directing this show with my DP & friend @andrei_schwartz ! So excited for you all to see this one. Bonus: my big bro Anthony Hemingway @shinybootz directed the big finale!”

New York City, New York

The crew of ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ established the city of New York in the eponymous state as the central filming location. According to reports, the shooting took place at several locations across the Big Apple. Some scenes were taped in the Upper East Side in the borough of Manhattan. The affluent neighborhood possesses a solid cinematic appeal owing to its tree-lined streets, elegant facades, upscale residences, and historic brownstones. Since John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette were part of the elite social and media circles of NYC, filming in the area lends authenticity to the storyline. The cast and crew also visited Central Park and lensed some scenes outside of the landmark.

Located precisely between the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, the scenic backdrop of the iconic urban park served as a striking setting to capture the charm of New York City. Lower Manhattan also doubled up as a shooting spot for the miniseries. For the purpose of shooting, the production team settled on the neighborhood of Tribeca in the area. The home of the Tribeca Film Festival is known as a film-friendly spot as it offers relatively easy access to permits and a hassle-free production environment. Furthermore, its unique mix of cobblestone streets, fine architecture, chic boutiques, bustling and lively dining spots, and high-end residences makes it an ideal spot to create the visually rich scenes that complement the sophisticated tone of ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’

