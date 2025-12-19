Where Was A Line of Fire (2025) Filmed?

The Matt Shapira directorial, ‘A Line of Fire,’ is an action-packed thriller drama movie that revolves around a former FBI agent named Jack “Cash” Conry, who has retired as a secret agent following the death of his wife. After serving the FBI for a decade or so, he has decided to stop putting his life on the line and focus on being there for his two daughters, especially after their mother’s passing. Although he is a doting father to them in Miami, there are times when he misses his old job and how he used to fight for justice.

Right when he is contemplating returning to the force, an unexpected opportunity knocks on his door as his former partner’s niece, Jamie, asks for his help. Agreeing to help her, Cash finds himself thrust back into the dangerous underworld of corruption and crime. Featuring compelling performances from David A.R. White, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, Katrina Bowden, and more, the high-octane action film is set primarily in the coastal city of Miami, with much of the drama unfolding on the open water, yachts, and several establishments.

A Line of Fire Filming Locations

‘A Line of Fire’ was reportedly filmed primarily in Florida and California, particularly in Miami and Los Angeles County. From what we can tell, principal photography for the action film got underway around May 2024 and went on for several months before seemingly wrapping up by October of the same year. Eve Richards, who portrays Joan Rycker, took to social media and shared a few words of gratitude, stating, “A huge thank you to David A.R. White for believing in me and giving me the chance to be part of something so special. 🙏 Your support means the world! And to my publicist Roger Neal, thank you for always having my back and making moments like this possible.”

Miami, Florida

A major portion of the filming of ‘A Line of Fire’ took place in Miami on the southeastern coast of Florida. As the hometown of Jack Conry AKA Cash, the city serves as the setting of a significant chunk of the movie. A property in the coastal city was likely utilized by the production team to tape the sequences that feature the life of the ex-secret FBI agent at home. Furthermore, the raw and gritty criminal underbelly that Cash finds himself roped into as he agrees to come to the rescue of the niece of his ex-partner is also lensed against the backdrop of several locales in the Gateway to Latin America.

Miami’s distinct visual identity, punctuated by a diverse landscape packed with sunny beaches, vibrant streets, nightlife spots, the subtropical wilderness of the Everglades, and architectural heritage ranging from historic structures to Art Deco designs to modern marvels, makes it a prominent filming destination across the globe. Alongside that, its sunny weather, production assistance, as well as cash rebates and tax incentives, further attract filmmakers to the seaside city.

Los Angeles County, California

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew of ‘A Line of Fire’ also visited many spots in Los Angeles County in California. Filming also took place in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. According to reports, a residential property situated in Conchita Way in the neighborhood was selected to lens a few sequences of the action thriller film. It appears that the city of Calabasas, located northwest of downtown LA, also hosted the taping of the David A. R. White starrer.

From what we can tell, the production team might have also recorded a slice of the movie in some locations in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. Over the years, Los Angeles County has served as a shooting site for numerous movies and television shows across genres and scales. The spectacular scenery and hotspots of Los Angeles County are put on full display in titles such as ‘Paradise,’ ‘The Accountant 2,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Live Free or Die Hard,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ ‘Muzzle,’ ‘Street Kings,’ ‘Deep Cover,’ and ‘Nothing to Lose.’

