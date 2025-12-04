Where Was 100 Nights of Hero Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel ‘The One Hundred Nights of Hero,’ which in itself is inspired by the Middle Eastern folktale of the same name, ‘100 Nights of Hero’ is a fantasy romantic drama movie written and directed by Julia Jackman. The narrative revolves around a woman named Cherry, whose lavish and secluded married life at a remote mansion is upended when her husband, Jerome, decides to test her fidelity by placing a secret bet with his charming and seductive friend, Manfred. As part of the wager, Jerome leaves Cherry’s side for 100 nights while Manfred tries to seduce his friend’s wife.

Meanwhile, the innocent bride also becomes involved with her loyal and sharp-witted maid, Hero. The two women come up with a plan to hinder Manfred’s plans to seduce Cherry by keeping him distracted. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones, the tale of seduction and complicated romances unfolds in and around the luxurious manor, with its hallways, rooms, and gardens, enriching the quality of the narrative.

100 Nights of Hero Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘100 Nights of Hero’ took place in its entirety in England, particularly in Hertfordshire. According to reports, principal photography for the Julia Jackman directorial got underway in late September 2024 and went on for several weeks before wrapping up in late October of the same year. One of the producers, Helen Simmons, shared her thoughts upon the conclusion of filming. She stated, “That’s a wrap on 100 NIGHTS OF HERO! 🤩🎬🏰 What a gorgeous cast & crew and so proud of our @julia_jackman_ 💗”

Hertfordshire, England

The ceremonial county of Hertfordshire in the East of England is the location chosen by the team to create the backdrop of the romantic drama movie. Filming of ‘100 Nights of Hero’ was particularly conducted in the northern part of the region, in a village named Knebworth. The cast and crew set up camp at Knebworth House in the eponymous Park just outside of Stevenage in Knebworth, which stood in as the remote castle in the movie. Recognized for its architecture and historical significance, the Gothic mansion stands at the heart of a large estate, which includes lush gardens, a deer park, and approximately 250 acres of parkland.

Dating back to the 15th century, the Grade II* listed building has been the home of the Lytton family for over 500 years. Due to its spectacular landscape, comprising lawns, greenery, and open parkland, it has been celebrated as a venue for the world-renowned Knebworth Festival, which has seen some of the biggest names in the world of rock and pop. Alongside that, it has also hosted the production of a wide range and scale of movies and television shows, such as ‘The Crown,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘Victoria & Abdul,’ ‘Anastasia,’ ‘Possession,’ ‘Jane Eyre,’ and ‘You.’ Therefore, the production team of ‘100 Nights of Hero’ found it to be an ideal spot to paint the visual canvas of the Julia Jackman directorial.

