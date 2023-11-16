Where Was The Crown Season 6 Filmed?

The Peter Morgan creation, ‘The Crown,’ is a biographical historical drama series that delves deep into the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her reign. The creator found inspiration for the series from his own 2016 drama film ‘The Queen‘ and his 2013 stage play titled ‘The Audience.’ In the sixth season of the period series, which is supposedly set between 1997 and 2005, we are likely to witness the dramatized version of several notable events in the Royal Family’s history — the premiership of Tony Blair, and the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Furthermore, it is also likely to depict the early stages of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton and a couple of weddings — one of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones and the other of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. The grandeur of the Royal Family is mainly reflected by the characters’ attires and the backdrops of some important places, such as Buckingham Palace, which naturally raises questions in the minds of the viewers about the actual locations of ‘The Crown’ season 6.

The Crown Season 6 Filming Locations

‘The Crown’ season 6 was filmed in Spain, England, and Scotland, specifically in Barcelona, Mallorca, London, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Winchester, York, Kent, Hull, Hertfordshire, St Andrews, and Inverness-shire. Although the production of the sixth season commenced in early September 2022, it was halted due to the tragic demise of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. The shooting continued the following week before pausing again on the day of the Queen’s funeral on September 19. After that, filming resumed without any interruptions before finally getting wrapped up in April 2023. So, let’s traverse through all the specific sites where the Royal Family’s drama is portrayed.

Spain

When the shooting for season 6 was halted, the production team was lensing some key Paris portions in Spain, particularly in and around Barcelona. Situated on the northeastern coast of Spain, Barcelona is the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia and because its terrains share some similarities with those of Paris, it served as an ideal stand-in for the City of Lights. Moreover, the locales of the city of Mallorca feature in a few episodes of the sixth round as well.

London, England

The filming unit of ‘The Crown’ season 6 set up camp in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. First and foremost, Lancaster House, which is on The Mall in the St James’s district, stood in for the royal residence of Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, Canary Wharf was turned into Chicago to shoot some scenes involving President Clinton. For shooting the Ritz Paris scenes, the cast and crew members set up camp in and around Dartmouth House at 37 Charles Street in London.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Crown’ season 6 also traveled to other places across England, including Lincolnshire, where they utilized the premises of Burghley House in Peterborough, Stamford to double for Windsor Castle. Another property that served as a stand-in for Windsor Castle in the show’s sixth season is Belvoir Castle in Woolsthorpe Road in Grantham, Leicestershire. To represent the streets of Windsor, the filming unit set up camp in Rochester, Kent, and decorated various parts of the town with bunting.

While Winchester Cathedral at 9 The Close, Winchester doubled for Westminster Abbey, York Minster in Deangate, York was used to represent St. George’s Chapel in the show’s season 6. Apart from that, the historic center of Hull, especially around Alfred Gelder Street and Queen Victoria Square, and possibly Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire are another couple of production locations that feature in the sixth iteration.

Scotland

To keep things as authentic and accurate as possible, the production team set up camp within the actual campus of the University of St Andrews and shot most of the season 6 scenes set in the academic institution on location. Several streets and establishments, such as Molly Malones Pub at 5 Alexandra Place and a mocked-up Italian restaurant, also appear in the backdrop of several scenes. When it comes to the scenes set in Balmoral Castle in the sixth round, they were mostly recorded in Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan, Newtonmore, Inverness-shire.

The Crown filming in St Andrews for season 6, I’m guessing that’s a plot of William sitting in the car for his graduation ceremony or he first arrives or something #thecrown pic.twitter.com/9lsLKR3BhB — Raeeee Yang (@RAE_482) March 15, 2023

Read More: Shows Like The Crown