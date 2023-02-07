Where Was You Season 4 Filmed?

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels ‘You,’ ‘Hidden Bodies,’ and ‘You Love Me,’ Netflix’s ‘You’ is a psychological thriller series created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble that follows the life of a charming yet dangerous man named Joe who has a tendency to become obsessed and take extreme measures to introduce himself to the lives of those he is attracted to. The fourth season of the series takes Joe and his murderous ways to a new city where he works as a professor under the fake name of Jonathan Moore.

As Joe is tempted by his latest obsession, he becomes the prey for once and must find out who the hunter is. The suspense-filled narrative coupled with the stellar onscreen performances by a talented ensemble cast, comprising Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, and Charlotte Ritchie, makes for a gripping and entertaining watch. Furthermore, the backdrop of a new city is likely to make one wonder where is ‘You’ season 4 actually shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

You Season 4 Filming Locations

‘You’ season 4 was filmed in England, France, and California, particularly in London, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Paris, and Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the fourth iteration of the serial killer series commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in late August of the same year. So, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that appear in ‘You’ season 4.

London, England

A majority of ‘You’ season 4 was lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. In June 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important scenes around River Thames, including the scene where Joe throws body parts wrapped in garbage bags into the river.

The filming unit also set up camp in and around Barber Barber Spitalfields at 51 Brushfield Street, Borough Market under London Bridge at 8 Southwark Street, and Turnham Green at 388 Chiswick High Road in Chiswick. Furthermore, a couple of other London sites make a cameo in the show’s fourth season. They are Notting Hill on Portobello Road, Oxo Tower on Barge House Street, and one of the bridges in the city.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘You’ season 4 also traveled outside of London to a couple of other sites across England. For instance, a large portion of the season was taped in and around the premise of Royal Holloway on Egham Hill in Surrey’s Egham. To be specific, the Founder’s Building on the campus served as one of the primary production locations for the show’s fourth installment. It is a constituent college of the federal University of London and consists of six schools, 21 academic departments, and more than 10,000 students from around the globe.

In addition, Knebworth House on Old Knebworth Lane in Hertfordshire’s Stevenage is another key filming site that features in ‘You’ season 4. It is a Grade II listed English country house while its gardens are also listed as Grade II on the Register of Historic Parks and Gardens. Unfortunately, it is temporarily closed as of writing.

Paris, France

Since the third season ends in Paris, the capital and most populous city of France, it is possible that the filming unit chose to shoot a few opening scenes of season 4 on location in the City of Love itself. The Luxembourg Gardens on Place Edmond Rostand in Paris reportedly served as a production location for some scenes of the fourth season.

Los Angeles, California

It is reported that the production team of ‘You’ season 4 also set up camp in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the nation. Situated in Southern California, LA has hosted the production of a number of filming projects over the years. Besides ‘You,’ its locales have been featured in ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and ‘Criminal Minds.’

